Michelin Announces 4 New Bib Gourmand Winners in D.C. for 2022

The Michelin Guide teased that four new Washington restaurants will be joining its list of value-driven “Bib Gourmand” winners for 2022. This is ahead of the full reveal next week of Michelin-starred restaurants in D.C., an announcement that will happen on Wednesday, May 4.

A total of 36 restaurants made the full list of 2022 Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand winners for Washington, which will be shared during the May 4 reveal. Here are the four newbies:

Daru: This new Indian restaurant with a cocktail program in Northeast from Rasika vets Dante Datta and chef Suresh Sundas opened in 2021 with blue cheese chicken kebabs and daiquiris that taste like green chutney.

Dauphine's: The Salt Line's Long Shot Hospitality restaurant group went all out to open New Orleans-style restaurant Dauphine's downtown in 2021, where chef Kristen Essig puts a spin on Lousiana cooking with regional East Coast ingredients.

Honeymoon Chicken: Fried chicken pairs well with bubbly at chef Rob Sonderman of Federalist Pig's new retro-chic spot in Petworth, which opened this January.

Menya Hosaki: Eric Yoo makes his own noodles from scratch at Petworth's Menya Hosaki, his first brick-and-mortar restaurant that opened in 2020 after successful pop-ups.

Michelin previously floated the fact that 16 new D.C. restaurants in April were being considered for either star(s) or Bib Gourmand status this year. So part of that mystery is resolved, since Daru, Dauphine’s, Honeymoon Chicken, and Menya Hosaki are in the “Bib Gourmand” category.