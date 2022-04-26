A Floating Tiki Bar Sets Sail on the Potomac This Spring

A teal-blue tiki bar will float along the Potomac this spring and summer with the debut of the Potomac Tiki Club. The party-on-the-water craft is set to sail out of Georgetown Harbor, with room for 18 passengers, a semi-circular bar with seating, and a bathroom on board.

The floating tiki bar is from the founders of Sea Suite Cruises, who previously launched the first set of Potomac pedal boat bars dubbed Paddle Club. Now, this new, engine-powered 90-minute cruise will pass by landmarks like Georgetown University, The Kennedy Center, Watergate Hotel, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument. Find canned cocktails, Anheuser-Busch beers, wine, and seltzer on board on Potomac Tiki Club, and passenger can bring food along. Book a cruise for $45 to $55 per person here.

D.C.’s Bottles Wine Garden is just about ready to open

A secluded back patio in the West End will soon turn into D.C.’s newest wine garden. In early May, Bottles Wine Garden will open at 2500 Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. Sommelier Erika Parjus is responsible for the 43-bottle wine list, with a focus on female winemakers and low-intervention winemaking from the vineyard to the cellar. The design firm //3877 is creating an 70-seat patio with foliage-covered walls, wine barrels as tables, and porch swings, along with a 50-seat indoor space. Bottles Wine Garden is spearheaded by Angie Duran, formerly of Centrolina and Piccolina.

True Food Kitchen lands in Gaithersburg

The healthful restaurant chain co-founded by integrative medicine expert, Dr. Andrew Weil, is now open in Gaithersburg. True Food Kitchen opened Monday, April 25, for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch at 221 Rio Boulevard in the Rio Lakefront development. There’s an outdoor garden patio filled with herbs with seats for 124 diners, while the dining room for 171 is outfitted with chairs made out of recycled plastic soda bottles. Gluten-free quinoa strawberry pancakes and wild-caught tuna tostadas are on the spring menu.

Go-go concerts land at Eaton Hotel

U Street’s gallery and retail space Legacy is partnering with downtown’s artsy Eaton Hotel for a monthly go-go showcase. Happening the last Wednesday of every month, the party kicks off at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, with a concert by six-piece band T.O.B. and food and art for sale. Future concerts will include musicians “curated” from favorite D.C. go-go act like Backyard Band. Tickets to each monthly go-go installment of “Return of the Mac” are $25 in advance and $40 at the door.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to D.C.

The North Carolina-based company Bitty & Beau’s Coffee will celebrate a grand opening on Saturday, April 30 for its new shop in Washington. Located at 3207 M Street NW, the franchise is the 12th store for the brand. The Wright family founded Bitty & Beau (named after their two children with Down syndrome) in 2016, paving a path for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to find meaningful employment.