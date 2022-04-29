 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A New U Street Bar Combines Pizza With Frozen Drinks From a Room 11 Alum

Tin Shop restaurant group just debuted a patio bar called Lucy

by Adele Chapin
Frozen drinks lined up in a row
Frozen drinks like piña coladas will be served on the patio at Lucy.
Lucy

Tin Shop just added to its fleet of dining destinations off U Street NW with an airy new bar called Lucy. Located at 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW near Tin Shop’s beer hangout Franklin Hall, laid-back Lucy aims to be a versatile place to linger on the patio on Saturday afternoon, do daily happy hour, or grab one more drink before last call.

The cocktail list at Lucy (1358 Florida Avenue NW) is headed up by Gavin Pierce, an alum of hip Columbia Heights mainstays Bad Saint and dearly-departed Room 11. His plan for the bar involves a classic daiquiri, a twist on a negroni, a French martini, and a wine list by the glass or bottle that leans toward natural varieties.

Patio sippers include frozen piña coladas, a vanilla apricot paloma with a chai sugar rum, and draft cocktails like an Aperol spritz and a guava punch spiked with pineapple-infused aged rum.

The kitchen next door, Tin Shop pizzeria Slice & Pie, will cook up personal pizzas for drinkers at Lucy
Lucy

Lucy conveniently shares a kitchen with Tin Shop’s new pizza shop Slice & Pie, which slings 11-inch personal pizzas from Italian-born chef Giulio Adriani with toppings like burrata or mushroom and truffle. At Lucy, diners can pick up a pizza starting at $12, with beers and snacks starting at $6.

Lucy’s opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday from 1 p.m to 2 a.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight.

Happy hour runs daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

4 Weekend Restaurant Recommendations From Eater Writers and Editors

By Eater Staff

Fast-Casual Farmbird Pulls Plug on All D.C. Locations

By Stephanie Carter, Tierney Plumb, and 1 more

A Legendary NYC Cocktail Bar Lands in D.C. for One Night Only

By Tierney Plumb and Adele Chapin

Trump’s Beloved BLT Prime Permanently Closes

By Tierney Plumb

A Floating Tiki Bar Sets Sail on the Potomac This Spring

By Adele Chapin

Michelin Announces 4 New Bib Gourmand Winners in D.C. for 2022

By Adele Chapin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world