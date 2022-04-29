A New U Street Bar Combines Pizza With Frozen Drinks From a Room 11 Alum

Tin Shop just added to its fleet of dining destinations off U Street NW with an airy new bar called Lucy. Located at 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW near Tin Shop’s beer hangout Franklin Hall, laid-back Lucy aims to be a versatile place to linger on the patio on Saturday afternoon, do daily happy hour, or grab one more drink before last call.

The cocktail list at Lucy (1358 Florida Avenue NW) is headed up by Gavin Pierce, an alum of hip Columbia Heights mainstays Bad Saint and dearly-departed Room 11. His plan for the bar involves a classic daiquiri, a twist on a negroni, a French martini, and a wine list by the glass or bottle that leans toward natural varieties.

Patio sippers include frozen piña coladas, a vanilla apricot paloma with a chai sugar rum, and draft cocktails like an Aperol spritz and a guava punch spiked with pineapple-infused aged rum.

Lucy conveniently shares a kitchen with Tin Shop’s new pizza shop Slice & Pie, which slings 11-inch personal pizzas from Italian-born chef Giulio Adriani with toppings like burrata or mushroom and truffle. At Lucy, diners can pick up a pizza starting at $12, with beers and snacks starting at $6.

Lucy’s opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday from 1 p.m to 2 a.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight.

Happy hour runs daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.