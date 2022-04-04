 clock menu more-arrow no yes

U2 Frontman Bono Sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to a U.S. Senator at Seven Reasons

The Irish superstar hosted a 40-person dinner at the 14th Street NW hotspot on Thursday, March 31

by Tierney Plumb
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Bono, pictured during a past performance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show,” was in D.C. last week.
Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

U2 frontman and philanthropist Bono Vox gave Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) quite the birthday gift while dining with a high-profile group of politicos at Latin standout Seven Reasons.

The singer and human rights activist was in town last week to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill about funding the global response to the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine delivery. He also carved out time to host over 40 guests at leafy hotspot Seven Reasons on Thursday, March 31 (2208 14th Street NW). The glamorous get-together was attended by Leahy and other top democrats like Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), co-owner Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger tells Eater.

He says Bono busted out a live rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” to the long-running elected official and fellow environmental activist, who turned 82 that day.

U2 Frontman And Human Rights Activist Bono Meets With Lawmakers On Capitol Hill Over Covid Response
Bono met with lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 30.
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo’s destination for artfully plated dishes, named the No. 1 new restaurant in the country in 2019 by Esquire, served the group an array of South American starters. They booked the whole second floor and back patio and enjoyed ceviches, Peruvian tiraditos (sashimi), and Venezuelan tequeños (fried cheese sticks), says Vázquez-Ger.

On brand in a chic, all-black suit and sunglasses at night, Bono hung out at the foot of the stairs to graciously say goodbye to a stream of exiting attendees — and give Leahy a big birthday hug.

Back in December, Limardo fed lamb moussaka “cigars” and tuna tartare to President Joe Biden and his family at his acclaimed Mediterranean-Latin spot Imperfecto.

Bono wasn’t the only celebrity in town last week. Actress Reese Witherspoon, who made a 24-hour cameo in D.C. to celebrate Women’s History Month, loaded up for the day on poached egg-topped avocado toast, a latte, and glass of green juice at the Four Seasons hotel.

