 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

All-Day Dim Sum Descends on Woodley Park This Weekend

Han Palace’s debut D.C. location opens Sunday, April 10

by Tierney Plumb
lobster and noodles
Maine lobster with pan fried noodles at Han Palace.
Han Palace

D.C. gets a zen new spot to order a parade of Cantonese dim sum and soup dumplings with the opening of Han Palace on Sunday, April 10.

Instead of sending out pushcarts, the kitchen makes dishes to order, with options like steamed shrimp dumplings, roasted pork buns, and scallion pancakes from dim sum chef David Xie, along with a variety of crepes, noodle, rice dishes, and Peking duck.

Han Palace has a 70-seat interior and 15-seat patio (2649 Connecticut Avenue NW). D.C. will get a second Han Palace later this spring on Barracks Row (522 8th Street SE). New dish drops for D.C. include homemade soup dumplings, oyster clear noodle casserole, braised pork belly, and crispy eggplant.

A tree in the middle of a dining room
Red lanterns hang from a large tree planted in the middle of the dining room.
Han Palace

The nearly 2-year-old original sits in Tysons Corner, and owner Chris Zhu also run China Garden in Rockville, Maryland. The busy restaurateur will enter the D.C. nightlife scene this fall with the opening of flashy karaoke bar Live K on the Wharf.

D.C.’s Han Palace menu also includes sizzling lamb chops with ginger, scallion and salt-and-pepper soft shell crab, and a section of tofu and veggie options. For dessert, there’s custard-filled buns and taro coconut tapioca. Han Palace is also big on cocktails and Japanese whiskey pours.

Han Palace will also offer online ordering for takeout and delivery.

Due to its smaller kitchen size, Tysons Corner will continue to be the only destination for its palace-style stuffed duck. The intricate dish that dates back to the Han Dynasty requires a 48-hour notice. Deboned duck gets filled with sticky rice, salted egg yolk, chestnut, dry scallop, and sausage, then steamed for two hours.

Peking duck
Han-style Peking duck with homemade hoisin sauce, pancakes, scallion and cucumber.
Han Palace
Peking duck Han Palace
chopsticks and red napkins on a table
Han Palace’s elegant table setting
Han Palace

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Navy Yard’s Hatoba Marks Its Opening Day Comeback With Chili Dogs

Plus, more D.C. restaurant reopenings to note

By Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter

A Running List of What D.C.-Area Restaurants and Bars Are Doing to Help Ukraine

By Stephanie Carter and Tierney Plumb

Taco Bamba Stages a Big D.C. Comeback This Fall

By Tierney Plumb

Here Are the 2022 Rammy Awards Finalists

By Tierney Plumb

What to Eat at Nationals Park, Home of the Washington Nationals

By Tierney Plumb

D.C.’s Newest Andy’s Pizza Bottles Colorful Cocktails by Big-Name Mixologists

By Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world