All-Day Dim Sum Descends on Woodley Park This Weekend

D.C. gets a zen new spot to order a parade of Cantonese dim sum and soup dumplings with the opening of Han Palace on Sunday, April 10.

Instead of sending out pushcarts, the kitchen makes dishes to order, with options like steamed shrimp dumplings, roasted pork buns, and scallion pancakes from dim sum chef David Xie, along with a variety of crepes, noodle, rice dishes, and Peking duck.

Han Palace has a 70-seat interior and 15-seat patio (2649 Connecticut Avenue NW). D.C. will get a second Han Palace later this spring on Barracks Row (522 8th Street SE). New dish drops for D.C. include homemade soup dumplings, oyster clear noodle casserole, braised pork belly, and crispy eggplant.

The nearly 2-year-old original sits in Tysons Corner, and owner Chris Zhu also run China Garden in Rockville, Maryland. The busy restaurateur will enter the D.C. nightlife scene this fall with the opening of flashy karaoke bar Live K on the Wharf.

D.C.’s Han Palace menu also includes sizzling lamb chops with ginger, scallion and salt-and-pepper soft shell crab, and a section of tofu and veggie options. For dessert, there’s custard-filled buns and taro coconut tapioca. Han Palace is also big on cocktails and Japanese whiskey pours.

Han Palace will also offer online ordering for takeout and delivery.

Due to its smaller kitchen size, Tysons Corner will continue to be the only destination for its palace-style stuffed duck. The intricate dish that dates back to the Han Dynasty requires a 48-hour notice. Deboned duck gets filled with sticky rice, salted egg yolk, chestnut, dry scallop, and sausage, then steamed for two hours.