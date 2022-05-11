 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Jefferson Hotel’s New Greenhouse Has Big Michelin-Starred Shoes to Fill

Executive chef Fabio Salvatore leads the kitchen at the posh replacement to Plume

by Vinciane Ngomsi
Entrees and wines on a marble table
The Jefferson switches out its Michelin-starred Plume for a new eatery called The Greenhouse.
The Jefferson, Washington D.C.

The Jefferson, one of Washington’s most luxurious hotels, recently unveiled a new restaurant in place of its formerly Michelin-rated Plume. The Greenhouse takes its name from its plant-filled placement under a dramatic skylight, with a menu that emphasizes seasonal ingredients.

The Greenhouse is led by executive chef Fabio Salvatore, who imports Mediterranean and coastal Italian influences to the historic dining room framed in marble and iron accents (1200 16th Street NW). The a la carte, fine-dining menu slightly mirrors its predecessor Plume, long known as one of D.C.’s most expensive restaurants.

A chef in a white suit
The Greenhouse chef Fabio Salvatore.
Joy Asico/Jefferson Hotel

Plume, which has remained closed since the pandemic began two years ago, has boasted a one-star Michelin rating every year since D.C.’s inaugural edition debuted in 2016 — even in the 2021 while it was dark — but just dropped off of the coveted red book’s 2022 D.C. guide.

For the glamorous, lobby-level canvas’s new chapter as Greenhouse, Salvatore’s concise menu begins with appetizers like Chesapeake Orchard oysters, king salmon tartare, burrata and a spring green salad with Asian pear ($21 each). A zucchini souffle with briny crab ($33) sits atop a pool of tomato pepper coulis.

Salvatore is from Italy’s Adriatic Coast, and his recent experience in D.C. includes chef stints at Cafe Milano, Sette Osteria, and Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill.

A sun-drenched corner at Greenhouse.
The Jefferson
The elegant dining room is filled with lots of florals.
The Jefferson

On the entree side, a springtime risotto ($41) gets tossed with peas and develops its natural burnt orange hue thanks to a tomato saffron sauce, topped with charred scallops.

The $64 filet mignon is complemented by roasted baby artichoke, hearty trumpet mushrooms, and potatoes, and then doused in an earthy Barolo wine reduction.

Pastry chef Fabrice Leray is behind the dessert menu, which includes options like gingerbread pineapple sponge which absorbs the flavors of caramelized black sesame and mango saffron sorbet. The charred casing tastes of floral, fruity Tahitian vanilla meringue.

In addition to The Greenhouse, Italian-born Salvatore is also at the helm of Quill Bar & Lounge located just past the opulent lobby of the Beaux Arts-era hotel.

Risotto and scallops at The Greenhouse.
The Jefferson Hotel
A couple clinking glasses at a corner table
A French-heavy wine list features 14 options by the glass ($15-$32).
The Jefferson

The Greenhouse opens for breakfast between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Pop in for weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Snag a seat online.

Meanwhile, Plume’s German-born chef Ralf Schlegel went West this year to lead another top-tier hotel restaurant at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in California.

The Jefferson, Washington, DC

1200 16th Street Northwest, , DC 20036 (202) 448-2300 Visit Website

More From Eater DC

The Latest

U Street Watering Hole the Brixton Is Back in Business This Weekend

Plus, more D.C. restaurant reopenings to note

By Tierney Plumb, Stephanie Carter, and 1 more

The Capitals Cruise Into the Playoffs With a Ted’s Tarts-Dispensing Robot

By Tierney Plumb

A Classic Chophouse Opens Today in Downtown Silver Spring

By Adele Chapin

A Bar Charley Spinoff Is Headed to the Maryland Suburbs

By Adele Chapin

Society Fair’s Spirit (and Chocolate Cake) Lives on at This New Crystal City Wine Bar

By Adele Chapin

Fight Club’s Opening Promo Slides Brad Pitt-Branded Coupons Into Sandwiches

By Tierney Plumb

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world