Aslin Beer Company’s D.C. Debut Is Delayed

Everyone who hoped to spend this gorgeous weather drinking outside at Aslin Beer Company’s upcoming Logan Circle beer garden will have to wait a bit longer. The Northern Virginia brewery planned to open its first foray into the District yesterday, May 16. But that’s been pushed back.

A rep for Aslin tells Eater that there’s a delay with the D.C. government and Pepco when it comes to getting power for the location at at 1740 14th Street NW, which will be a beer garden and coffee shop. “We are currently seeing a delay and have not been updated as to when they can approve,” Aslin rep writes.

Try a Capital Food Fight-winning dish at The Point

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, The Point DC will serve chef Ben Lambert’s salmon kimchi lettuce wraps — the first-round winning dish from charity competition Capital Food Fight. Try this $18 dish with miso and kimchi-glazed salmon during dinner service through Friday, May 20, and 25 percent of all proceeds from the lettuce wraps go to support DC Central Kitchen (a generous donor is also matching all money raised).

Will Kwame Onwuachi return to cooking in D.C.?

The Washingtonian caught up with Kwame Onwuachi to talk about his new cookbook, and the former Kith/Kin chef might live in L.A., but it seems like D.C. might still be part of his story. When asked where his dream restaurant opening would be, the chef said: “It would be back in DC. I’d be serving food from my childhood, in whatever capacity.”

The Sandlot Tysons hosts a chess tournament

Outdoor beer garden The Sandlot Tysons in the The Boro development is challenging chess players to face off against local legend, Grandmaster Rashad Babaev, on Saturday, May 21. Register online for “The Boro’s Gambit,” which is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., costing $30 for players while spectators are free. Lawn games will be set up for non-chess players, and the top three chess players will win a prize. The Sandlot Tysons is located at 8350 Broad Street.

Fairfax’s 29 Diner will reopen in the fall

A blaze in 2021 destroyed the kitchen of 29 Diner, a Fairfax institution that stretches back to 1947. But Northern Virginia magazine reports that the diner will reopen this October with restored booths but modern features like Tesla solar panels.