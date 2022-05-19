Lucky Buns Moves Into a Hip London Wine Bar This Summer

Adams Morgan burger favorite Lucky Buns is going global with a new outpost in the U.K.’s capital city. Founder chef Alex McCoy wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Lucky Buns is bringing melty stacks, mumbo sauce and frozen cocktails to London!”

For any D.C. diners who happen to find themselves in London looking for a taste of home, Lucky Buns will land in June inside the chic new Carousel wine bar in London’s posh Fitzrovia neighborhood. McCoy describes Lucky Buns’ London pop-up as a “long-term residency,” and promises more details to be announced soon. Lucky Buns previously opened a Baltimore outpost at the end of 2021 and maintains a presence in Union Market.

HipCityVeg’s new Navy Yard location includes a ballpark cart

HipCityVeg will sling Beyond Meat brats and kale lemonade at a new cart located right outside of Nationals Park and in front of the plant-based chain’s newest location in Navy Yard. That new outpost opens on Saturday, May 21, and bills itself as the only entirely plant-based restaurant in the surrounding Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. Be there for a big opening party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the first 100 guests eat free, everyone gets free sweet potato fries with purchase, and a DJ provides the soundtrack.

The plant-based hot dog cart will roll out Beyond Sausage brats on vegan hot dog buns with a variety of condiments as well as vegan snacks. The chain plans to enlist celebrities and influencers to work as special guest hot dog slingers, and to bring in local animal rescue organizations for “Dogs for Dogs” adoption events in front of the cart.

Watergate Hotel rolls out a cocktail menu in honor of Starz show Gaslit

Julia Roberts has a starring role in a new Starz series called Gaslit about the Watergate break-in, and naturally The Watergate Hotel’s Head Bartender Kal Penna launched a special cocktail menu as an homage to the show — and the upcoming 50th anniversary of this legendary D.C. scandal.

Try three cocktails now through June 12 at the The Next Whisky Bar. The Whistleblower is garnished with an actual toy whistle and whipped up with chili pepper tequila, peppercorn agave, Rinomato Scuro, lime juice, and a chili powder rim. Meanwhile, The Post Worthy nods to WaPo and leans floral with Woodinville whiskey, ginger cordial, lemon juice, basil, and rosewater, while the Smoke & Mirror includes hickory-smoked KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin and yuzu dry vermouth.

A massive “Zero-Hunger” mural is in the works in downtown D.C.

D.C.’s imposing concrete “mystery silo” (aka ventilation shaft) on H Street NW is in the process of being beautified with a mural on a mission to end hunger. The nonprofit Street Art for Mankind is behind the mural, along with the World Food Program USA (supporting the United Nations World Food Programme), DDOT, D.C., and mural sponsor Kellogg. This huge mural by Spanish artist Lula Goce depicts an “empowered African-American women farmer and entrepreneur, working to provide for her family and community by giving them access to quality produce,” per a release. This work is one of several murals across the U.S. dedicated to “Zero Hunger,” raising awareness on both worldwide food insecurity and food injustice in the U.S. that disproportionately impacts Black communities.