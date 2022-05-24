Gordon Ramsay Swaps Chips for ‘Bottomless’ Pizza in Penn Quarter

Gordon Ramsay, the boisterous British chef planting a flashy Hell’s Kitchen outpost on the Wharf, will also export his fast-casual Street Pizza chain to Penn Quarter later this year. The London-born pizza project slings bottomless slices in five core varieties (margherita, pepperoni, wild mushroom, eggplant, and corn and chorizo), plus whole and seasonal pies, cocktails, beers, tiramisu, and soft serve. The Penn Quarter site (501 7th Street NW) was previously tabbed as a Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, and a Ramsay rep has “no statement at this time” as to reasoning behind the sudden switcheroo announced in a release on Tuesday. The space most recently housed another pizza place called Vivi, a short-lived, Roman-styled pivot from the owner of Bakers & Baristas. Ramsay’s refresh calls for communal tables, an open kitchen, large light fixtures, and wood and leather accents. Meanwhile, another bossy reality TV star — Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer — plans to finally open his Taffer’s Tavern in July in Penn Quarter.

Call for decor at Compliments Only

Compliments Only, the 10-inch sub shop born out of the pandemic, wants devoted regulars to dress up its new Dupont Circle digs with “funny and cute” decor that maybe didn’t make their spring cleaning cut. ”Favorite childhood knickknack? A cheese candle? A mini foot? You got it, we want it,” per an Instagram call for customers’ chotskies to line its shelves (just no trash, please). Bring donated decor to the sandwich store’s temporary home this week or next (1630 14th Street NW) before its much-bigger permanent pad opens in early June (2029 P Street NW).

Little Miner’s queso-wrapped burritos break the internet

A fledgling DMV taco truck at the forefront of the birria craze just got a resounding “yes” to bring back its queso-wrapped burritos. Little Miner’s biggest Instagram Reel yet, viewed a whopping 394,000 times and counting, just asked customers whether its beta burrito should return to the fold. The cheesy click bait goes live on Wednesday, May 25. The roving, 3-year-old taco shop, now with outposts in Brentwood and Bethesda, is up for a Rammys award for “favorite fast bites” of the year.

Try a very special vending machine at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

The kids at the Scripps National Spelling Bee won't be the only ones testing their spelling knowledge for prizes. A unique “pay with words” vending machine from Hillshire Farm SNACKED! brand will dispense snack packs in exchange for correctly spelled words. The machine announces a word, and then if you can spell the word using a touch screen pack, you’ll receive a snack pack with meat, cheese, and a sweet treat. This “pay with words” vending machine will make its debut in NYC at the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals and then appear at Maryland’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor. Try it out at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 30 and May 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Célébrez en Rosé brings Robin Thicke, Tamia, and DJ Jazzy Jeff to the DMV

National Harbor will once again welcome Célébrez en Rosé, a wine and music festival that invites guest to picnic at National Harbor on June 11 while wearing clothing in shades of pink and white. For its third outing in the D.C. area, Célébrez en Rosé’s musical lineup includes Robin Thicke, Tamia, and DJ Jazzy Jeff as well as local musicians. This black-owned event also travels across the U.S. to cities like Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago.