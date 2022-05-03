Rose Ave Bakery Is Setting Up Shop in Woodley Park

A bakery known for colorful treats like mochi crullers covered in purple ube icing is branching out. The Washington Business Journal reports that Rose Ave Bakery will move on from The Block foodhall to its own brick-and-mortar location in D.C. Bakery owner Rose Nguyen’s treats have been selling out since she opened up a District outpost in the uncertain days of spring 2020.

Rose Ave Bakery will land in Woodley Park (2633 Connecticut Avenue NW) in the former home of a Dunkin’ Donuts. With more kitchen space in this new 2,000-square-foot location, Nguyen hopes to add sandwiches and espresso drinks to its menu of sweets like Thai basil mango tarts or guava coconut cakes.

The Obamas do date night at L’Ardente

L’Ardente, downtown’s Italian showpiece from chef David Deshaies, got a presidential visit on Thursday, April 28. Michelle and Barack Obama were spotted in one of its soft jewel booths overlooking its gold-plated pizza oven (a neighboring diner posted a picture of the power couple on Facebook). The Eater 38 newcomer is slated to be included in D.C.’s 2022 Michelin guide, with the big reveals announced Wednesday, May 4. Meanwhile, a stream of D.C. restaurants wined and dined a plethora of other high-profile guests over the weekend as part of White House Correspondents’ Dinner festivities. Parties and buyouts were held at Lincoln, Wild Days, Masseria, and Seven Reasons, to name a few. — Tierney Plumb

A Swiss chocolate shop opens in Tysons

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse will be open in time for Mother’s Day in Tyson’s Corner Center. The largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland is making inroads in America, and the Tysons shop will be its 40th store in the U.S. Läderach is known for its 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi, AKA large slabs of chocolate bark.

May the Fourth cocktails and Wookie cookies to try

Bartenders and chefs are having fun with Star Wars-themed specials in honor of May 4, also known as May the Fourth. In Dupont, McClellan’s Retreat will bring back its “May the Tiki Be With You” cocktail menu from May 4 through mid-June. Tiki cocktails have names like “Royal Imperial Guard” with Aviation gin or “2 Days on Zeltros.” Meanwhile, the “Sweet Vader Mug” is a mix of mezcal, pimento dram, green walnut liquor, pineapple, lime, and cardamom bitters, all served in a Darth Vader mug (please don’t steal it, folks).

In Leesburg, Chef Ed’s Fly Balls is rolling out a Star Wars menu from May 4 to 7, with snacks like Death Star Cake Pops, the BanAnakin Creme Piewalker, and the Obi-Won Pierogi. Show up in costume and you’ll get a free Wookie Cookie.

Dupont Circle welcomes a Thursday farmers market

The Sunday farmers market in Dupont Circle is one of the most popular in the city, and now there will be a new day in the neighborhood to shop for produce. Freshfarm is celebrating 25 years in Dupont Circle, and will debut a Dupont Circle Thursday Market in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW. Find the new market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday starting this week through the month of October. The Dupont Circle BID hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 5 at 3 p.m., with Mayor Muriel Bowser in attendance, live music, prize giveaways, and cooking demos.

A popular juice brand lands in Logan Circle

Pressed sells cold-pressed juices (obviously), smoothie bowls, grab-and-go smoothies, soft-serve, and more healthful products, and soon a location of the Los Angeles-born brand will open in Logan Circle. Find Pressed at 1431 P Street NW, with an opening date of Tuesday, May 10. The shop includes membership options, that range from a membership with special perks and savings with no commitment or monthly fee and a VIP membership that includes 25 percent off every purchase with a commitment of spending at least $10 per month.