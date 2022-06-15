Michelin-Rated Albi’s Sibling Cafe Is Coming to Georgetown

After impressing Navy Yard with its za’atar-dusted pastries for the past two years, Levantine cafe Yellow will add an additional outpost across town this fall.

Chef-owner Michael Rafidi, a former Eater D.C. Chef of the Year, announced plans on Wednesday, June 15, to bring his all-day cafe to Georgetown (1524 Wisconsin Avenue NW).

The respected bakery that marries Levantine flavors with French patisserie staples currently operates out of a canary-colored space within his wood-burning Middle Eastern marvel Albi, one of Eater’s Best New Restaurants in America that picked up its first Michelin star this year.

Whereas Navy Yard’s locale relies on pita pockets for sandwiches, Georgetown’s Yellow will introduce shawarma-styled options, along with coffee on draft, retail wine and beer, and more. The 1,700-square-foot cafe is also bigger than the first, with 30 seats inside and 30 on a patio. It’s located next to French eatery French eatery Lutèce.

Menu highlights include a sfeeha lamb meat pie with garlic toum, za’atar, and lemon and morning man’oushe flatbreads — a popular Lebanese street food smothered in za’atar and olive oil.

Coffee director Ayat Elhag will focus on Levantine-leaning drinks made with Counter Culture beans. Ayat plans to fill rotating draft lines with “Honey Halva” and “Baklava Mocha” lattes and play with Turkish coffees.

Yellow’s popular soft serve made with labne and tahini will also make an appearance in Georgetown, featuring rotating toppings and seasonal flavors (look for baklava and Turkish coffee affogato out of the gate). Meanwhile, wine director William Simons will curate retail and by-the-glass options that play up Levantine producers and flavor profiles.