NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.

In other flaky pastry news...

SakuSaku Flakerie, Cleveland Park’s French bakery with a Japanese twist, just added a cafe inside Penn Quarter’s National Building Museum. Guests can fuel up on glossy pastries, croissants, quiches, coffee, and a variety of beverages. Open Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

D.C.’s mega barbecue battle is back

The 30th annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle returns on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, along Pennsylvania and Constitution Avenues. Look for barbecue and grilled food samples, 30 bands across three stages, beer and wine tastings, cooking competitions, and more. Celebrity pitmasters Myron Mixon and Tuffy Stone headline the meaty get-together, with appearances from TBA cookbook authors and D.C. sports stars.

Pop Rocks cocktails pop off on U Street

Alchemist, the replacement to sorely missed dive Codmother, quietly opened over Memorial Day weekend (1336 U Street NW). The subterranean speakeasy lives up to its scientific name with cocktails stirred in beakers and Pop Rocks hard candies activated behind the bar. For food, there’s burrata, lobster ravioli, sirloin steak, caprese, and skewers. Alchemist comes from the team behind new club Elements DC across the street.

D.C. gets in on London’s Platinum Jubilee

To commemorate the across-the-pond party for Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, D.C.’s British gastropub Duke’s Grocery offers 70-cent Pimm’s Cups and Tanqueray cocktails to the first 70 guests who order either (limit one per guest). The cost of the cocktails go up to $7 after the 70th cocktail is purchased at each locale. The special runs Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 at all three D.C. Duke’s (Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom, Woodley Park).

Meanwhile, Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown hosts a fancy Jubilee celebration on Wednesday, June 8 at 4 p.m. in its airy courtyard, complete with a Scottish bagpiper, a champagne sabering ceremony, slices of a cake fit for a queen, and life-sized cutouts of the Royals and corgis. Guests are encouraged to don festive hats or fascinators to win prizes for the best dressed.

Takoda sets opening date for Navy Yard

Takoda Restaurant & Beer Garden will open its second location in Navy Yard on Thursday, June 9 at 4 p.m. Twice the size as the five-year-old original in Shaw, the new multi-level Takoda in Navy Yard bills itself as the biggest rooftop in the Southeast neighborhood. Better Hospitality Group (BHG) plans to bring over Takoda’s top-selling tots, bottomless brunch, burger, chicken wings, and sliders, plus cocktails on draft, all-American beers, and domestic whiskey pours.