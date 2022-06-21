 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Latin lounge Lima Twist debuts Wednesday, June 22.
Wade Carter for Lima Twist

Legendary Lima Lounge Returns to K Street With a New ‘Twist’

Lima Twist opens downtown with wagyu burgers, pricey cocktails, and a luxe look

Lima, downtown’s scene-y bottle service staple that closed in 2015 after a 10-year run, is back with a heightened focus on food and new identity as Lima Twist.

The sophisticated reboot by owner Masoud Aboughaddareh opens with a Latin-hopping lineup of ceviches, crudo, empanadas, a tomahawk for two, pisco sours, mofongo, and meaty mains like a filet and ribeye dressed with chimichurri. Lima Twist (1411 K Street NW), opening Wednesday, June 22, is situated above the original location.

For the cult club’s next chapter, Lima Twist caters to a grown-up fan base with disposable incomes. Cocktails built with higher-end spirits start at $20, and a wagyu burger at $32 is considered one of the cheaper entrees. A next-level margarita ($25) comes with Casamigos Blanco and Remy Martin 1738, while its espresso martini features homemade whipped cream and Chopin vodka.

Lima 2.0 is outfitted with plush couches and chairs, carpets, wooden tables, and dramatic artwork.
Wade Carter for Lima Twist
DJs have a dedicated perch overlooking the rectangular space.
Wade Carter for Lima Twist

Lima Twist’s chef Roshan Ashiq, who was born and raised in Emilia Romagna, Italy to a Pakistani family, showcases his upbringing in a risotto dish and beef tagliata flanked with Grana Padano and a balsamic reduction.

Lima Twist’s facade on an office building.
Wade Carter for Lima Twist

Nightlife vet Aboughaddareh always vowed to bring Lima back to D.C. in some form or fashion. The three-story original looked more like a club, with sleek white seating, glowing neon colors, and a menu largely centered around sushi. Lima 2.0 swings more industrial chic, with cement pillars, a geometric ceiling, metal light fixtures, and museum-like artifacts across one lengthy floor. Shimmering blue-and-gold wallpaper, velvet seating, and opulent chandeliers help soften the 5,000-square-foot space. Aboughaddareh and his wife, Golnaz, designed Lima Twist themselves.

Hours are Monday to Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday until 2 a.m., and Saturday until 3 a.m. (closed Sundays); book a seat via Resy. Food is served until as late as 1 a.m. on weekends.

Crystal chandeliers run the length of Lima Twist, with a bar in the back.
Wade Carter for Lima Twist
Lima Twist has QR codes for ordering at each table.
Wade Carter for Lima Twist

During the pandemic, nearby nightlife stalwart Park at 14th also evolved into more of a sit-down restaurant while retaining its clubby roots. There’s now bottomless weekend brunch and a Caribbean dinner menu from a Fig & Olive alum, followed by late-night bottle service options.

Aboughaddareh proved Tysons was ready for its own clubstaurant with the opening of Greenhouse Bistro in 2016, which pushes both DJ nights and an Italian American menu.

