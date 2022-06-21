Share All sharing options for: Legendary Lima Lounge Returns to K Street With a New ‘Twist’

Lima, downtown’s scene-y bottle service staple that closed in 2015 after a 10-year run, is back with a heightened focus on food and new identity as Lima Twist.

The sophisticated reboot by owner Masoud Aboughaddareh opens with a Latin-hopping lineup of ceviches, crudo, empanadas, a tomahawk for two, pisco sours, mofongo, and meaty mains like a filet and ribeye dressed with chimichurri. Lima Twist (1411 K Street NW), opening Wednesday, June 22, is situated above the original location.

For the cult club’s next chapter, Lima Twist caters to a grown-up fan base with disposable incomes. Cocktails built with higher-end spirits start at $20, and a wagyu burger at $32 is considered one of the cheaper entrees. A next-level margarita ($25) comes with Casamigos Blanco and Remy Martin 1738, while its espresso martini features homemade whipped cream and Chopin vodka.

Lima Twist’s chef Roshan Ashiq, who was born and raised in Emilia Romagna, Italy to a Pakistani family, showcases his upbringing in a risotto dish and beef tagliata flanked with Grana Padano and a balsamic reduction.

Nightlife vet Aboughaddareh always vowed to bring Lima back to D.C. in some form or fashion. The three-story original looked more like a club, with sleek white seating, glowing neon colors, and a menu largely centered around sushi. Lima 2.0 swings more industrial chic, with cement pillars, a geometric ceiling, metal light fixtures, and museum-like artifacts across one lengthy floor. Shimmering blue-and-gold wallpaper, velvet seating, and opulent chandeliers help soften the 5,000-square-foot space. Aboughaddareh and his wife, Golnaz, designed Lima Twist themselves.

Hours are Monday to Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday until 2 a.m., and Saturday until 3 a.m. (closed Sundays); book a seat via Resy. Food is served until as late as 1 a.m. on weekends.

During the pandemic, nearby nightlife stalwart Park at 14th also evolved into more of a sit-down restaurant while retaining its clubby roots. There’s now bottomless weekend brunch and a Caribbean dinner menu from a Fig & Olive alum, followed by late-night bottle service options.

Aboughaddareh proved Tysons was ready for its own clubstaurant with the opening of Greenhouse Bistro in 2016, which pushes both DJ nights and an Italian American menu.