 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Big and Beautiful Bombay Street Food Lands at National Harbor

The energetic waterfront outpost swings open Saturday, June 25, with cumin cocktails, lobster masala, and more

by Tierney Plumb

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Potato-stuffed crispy puris come with coriander, mint, and tamarind chutney and yogurt. 
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater

Bombay Street Food, the love letter to the Indian street foods owner Asad Sheikh ate growing up, expands across state lines with a new color-soaked location for Maryland.

Starting Saturday, June 25, Bombay Street Food will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (151 American Way, National Harbor, Md.). The Indian restaurateur, who has two Bombay Street Food locales in D.C., brings Maryland a taste of his childhood via biryani, fiery vindaloo, and Bombay street food favorite vada pav, or Mumbai’s take on a veggie burger. Mumbai was still known as Bombay when Sheikh was growing up in India.

The bright space spanning two stories has room for 150, along with 85 outdoor seats spread across two patios.
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater
Lobster masala at Bombay Street Food.
Emily Hoang/@funfoodgroup

A seafood section plays up its proximity to the waterfront. There’s sous vide lobster tail masala with spices and local vegetables; a “Boatman’s Fish” main (pan-seared rockfish and spicy curry), and fiery fish and chips comprised of spicy tempura-battered cod and a Kashmiri chili sauce. Executive chef and partner Arjun Ranabhat formerly worked at the Willard Intercontinental.

Sheikh also owns and operates fast-casual chain Butter Chicken Company and London Curry House, which opened on U Street NW in January.

Sheikh previously ran a string of successful Indian restaurants across the Potomac, which includes the original London Curry House in Alexandria, Curry Mantra, and 1947. He sold the whole Northern Virginia portfolio at once in order to put all his eggs in one D.C. basket, starting with the 2018 debut of Bombay Street Food in Columbia Heights followed by another in Capitol Hill.

The Spicy Jalzeera cocktail (cumin, honey, and gin) at the new Bombay Street Food.
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater
A masala gin cocktail at Bombay Street Food.
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater
Bombay palak chaat (a mixture of crispy fried spinach with spiced yogurt and chutney).
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater
Vada pav features a deep-fried spiced potato patty, chutneys, and spices on a white fluffy bun.
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater
Bhel puri (puffed rice mixed with a medley of raw onion, tomato, and chutney).
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater
The Bombay thali for two is an assorted platter that includes curries, vegetables, bread, and rice.
Andrew Banez/@thedmveater

Bombay Street Food will soon be joined by Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão and candy chain It’Sugar, which both announced leases at National Harbor recently. A Silver Diner will also join the mix in 2023.

National Harbor ups its nightlife appeal next month. Following a sold-out run off Broadway in NYC, a burlesque-meets-mixology experience called “Speakeasy” will pop up at The Sunset Room for the entire month of July (tickets here).

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Thompson Hospitality Just Snapped Up Local Thin-Crust Favorite Wiseguy Pizza

By Tierney Plumb

Federalist Pig’s Beloved Brisket Pops Up in Park View All Summer

By Tierney Plumb and Adele Chapin

3 Weekend Restaurant Recommendations From Eater Writers and Editors

By Eater Staff

AdMo Standby Smoke & Barrel Will Close This Weekend After a Decade-Long Run

By Tierney Plumb

Michelin-Rated Albi’s Sibling Cafe Is Coming to Georgetown

By Tierney Plumb

What to Eat (and Expect) at Pharrell’s Major Music Festival in D.C. This Weekend

By Tierney Plumb

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world