A Big and Beautiful Bombay Street Food Lands at National Harbor

Bombay Street Food, the love letter to the Indian street foods owner Asad Sheikh ate growing up, expands across state lines with a new color-soaked location for Maryland.

Starting Saturday, June 25, Bombay Street Food will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (151 American Way, National Harbor, Md.). The Indian restaurateur, who has two Bombay Street Food locales in D.C., brings Maryland a taste of his childhood via biryani, fiery vindaloo, and Bombay street food favorite vada pav, or Mumbai’s take on a veggie burger. Mumbai was still known as Bombay when Sheikh was growing up in India.

A seafood section plays up its proximity to the waterfront. There’s sous vide lobster tail masala with spices and local vegetables; a “Boatman’s Fish” main (pan-seared rockfish and spicy curry), and fiery fish and chips comprised of spicy tempura-battered cod and a Kashmiri chili sauce. Executive chef and partner Arjun Ranabhat formerly worked at the Willard Intercontinental.

Sheikh also owns and operates fast-casual chain Butter Chicken Company and London Curry House, which opened on U Street NW in January.

Sheikh previously ran a string of successful Indian restaurants across the Potomac, which includes the original London Curry House in Alexandria, Curry Mantra, and 1947. He sold the whole Northern Virginia portfolio at once in order to put all his eggs in one D.C. basket, starting with the 2018 debut of Bombay Street Food in Columbia Heights followed by another in Capitol Hill.

Bombay Street Food will soon be joined by Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão and candy chain It’Sugar, which both announced leases at National Harbor recently. A Silver Diner will also join the mix in 2023.

National Harbor ups its nightlife appeal next month. Following a sold-out run off Broadway in NYC, a burlesque-meets-mixology experience called “Speakeasy” will pop up at The Sunset Room for the entire month of July (tickets here).