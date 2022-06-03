 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Welcome to the Ask Eater DC Dining Advice Column

Eater fields inquiries on where to find a particular dish, cuisine, and much more

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture - NMAAHC Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

We’ll soon be kicking off Ask Eater, a dining advice column from Eater DC in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers.

Eater will field inquiries about an in-demand dish, cuisine, or specific bottle of wine served at D.C. restaurants; which places have the best breezy patios during D.C.’s steamiest summer days; where to find no-filler crab cakes without breaking the bank, and more. No question is too silly, weird, or obscure to be considered.

Want to know where to book a fancy feast for a belated anniversary or birthday dinner, two years after the pandemic? Want to know which dive bars take cash or credit? Want to know where to dress to the nines, especially if politicos or celebs are known regulars? We’ve got you covered.

Send questions to the tipline, and Eater will feature the answer to one or more questions each month, diving into the details and providing guidance. The names of people who write in with questions remain anonymous when the answer is revealed on the site.

