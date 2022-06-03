D.C. Finally Gets a P.F. Chang’s After Nearly 30 Years

While pan-Asian chain P.F. Chang’s is nothing new for the suburbs, D.C. proper has never ever had one until now.

Around since 1993, the ubiquitous global brand opens P.F. Chang’s To Go Dupont Circle on Friday, June 3. Daily hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. (1120 20th Street NW).

Born during the pandemic in 2020, the fledgling P.F. Chang’s To-Go offshoot swaps big seat counts and square footage for a focus on online ordering, takeout, and delivery. The 1,315-square-foot Dupont location carves out room for 12 diners at a time. The small space packs in a familiar lineup of hits like Chang’s spicy chicken, Mongolian beef, wok-fired lunch bowls, and Chang’s lettuce wraps.

In its cavernous and full-service format, P.F. Chang’s has a local presence in Arlington, Fairfax, and McLean. This first mini model in the area banks on the comeback of 9-to-5 office traffic around Dupont and downtown. The menu includes appetizers; chicken, beef, seafood, and veggie entrees; rice and noodles; family meals; a kid’s section; desserts; and non-alcoholic drinks. Bowls start at $12 and most mains run around $20.

There’s currently 14 other to-go outposts in metropolitan parts of Texas, New York, Colorado, Florida, and Illinois, with more on the way.

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, P.F. Chang’s now has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations.