 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D.C. Finally Gets a P.F. Chang’s After Nearly 30 Years

A fast-casual offshoot debuts in Dupont on Friday, June 3

by Tierney Plumb
The gluten-free Mongolian tofu bowl (sweet soy glaze, garlic, snipped green onion) at P.F. Chang’s To Go.
P.F. Chang’s/official photo

While pan-Asian chain P.F. Chang’s is nothing new for the suburbs, D.C. proper has never ever had one until now.

Around since 1993, the ubiquitous global brand opens P.F. Chang’s To Go Dupont Circle on Friday, June 3. Daily hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. (1120 20th Street NW).

Born during the pandemic in 2020, the fledgling P.F. Chang’s To-Go offshoot swaps big seat counts and square footage for a focus on online ordering, takeout, and delivery. The 1,315-square-foot Dupont location carves out room for 12 diners at a time. The small space packs in a familiar lineup of hits like Chang’s spicy chicken, Mongolian beef, wok-fired lunch bowls, and Chang’s lettuce wraps.

Dupont’s new P.F. Chang’s To Go sits at the base of a brick office building.
P.F. Chang’s/official photo

In its cavernous and full-service format, P.F. Chang’s has a local presence in Arlington, Fairfax, and McLean. This first mini model in the area banks on the comeback of 9-to-5 office traffic around Dupont and downtown. The menu includes appetizers; chicken, beef, seafood, and veggie entrees; rice and noodles; family meals; a kid’s section; desserts; and non-alcoholic drinks. Bowls start at $12 and most mains run around $20.

There’s currently 14 other to-go outposts in metropolitan parts of Texas, New York, Colorado, Florida, and Illinois, with more on the way.

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, P.F. Chang’s now has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

3 Weekend Restaurant Recommendations From Eater Writers and Editors

By Eater Staff

Welcome to the Ask Eater DC Dining Advice Column

By Eater Staff

Superstars BTS and Coldplay Collide at One Epic RPM Italian Dinner

By Tierney Plumb

NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

By Tierney Plumb

Nicholas Stefanelli’s New Wine Bar Brings Downtown a Soaring Piece of Greece

By Tierney Plumb

St. Arnold’s Mussel Bar Is Back In Dupont

Plus, more D.C. restaurant reopenings to note

By Tierney Plumb, Stephanie Carter, and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world