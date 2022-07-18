Vienna’s Anticipated Izakaya Akai Tori Is Here — And More Openings

Despite lingering challenges posed by the pandemic, lots of exciting dining options continue to pop up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. For the buzziest new bars around town this month, go here.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND—Toast, smoothie, and juice bar Toastique opens its sixth area location on Saturday, February 25 in a 1,700-square-foot standalone building with ample outdoor seating. GameOn Bar + Arcade and The Angry Jerk are also opening in the same downtown Columbia complex later this year. 6201 Mango Tree Road, Columbia, Maryland

VIENNA, VIRGINIA—Japanese-styled izakaya Akai Tori Ramen & Yakitori officially opened in the heart of Vienna on Tuesday, February 21, with truffle-flavored shoyu broth, sushi, sake, and more. The standalone location specializes in ramen, donburi, tempura sushi, and street foods like yakitori (grilled skewers) seasoned with salt and tare with homemade sauces. All of its ramen broth—tonkotsu, shio, shoyu, and miso—is made in-house. Akai Tori comes from Mark Liu, the chef-owner behind Vienna’s acclaimed Sushi Yoshi. Hours go until as late as 11 p.m. on weekends. 234 Maple Ave E., Vienna, Virginia

SOUTHEAST—Former elected official and anti-violence activist Darrell Gaston brought his Anacostia neighborhood a new Creole restaurant this month. Kitchen Savages opens with crab cake egg rolls, honey-blackened salmon, pan-seared quarter chicken atop mashed potatoes, oysters, wings slathered in honey garlic, mumbo, or Hennessy barbecue sauce, and banana pudding cheesecake. Weekday happy hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) includes $6 shots, cocktails, and wings. Order takeout or dine in. 1211 Good Hope Road SE

H STREET NE—Binge Bar, D.C.’s first zero-proof drinking establishment, has arrived. The dry bar offers non-alcoholic beer, wine, and craft cocktails like a Mango Mint Spritz and Cucumber Mangorita. Homemade Filipino food like lumpia rolls join cheese and charcuterie boards. Happy hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) includes $7 drinks. 506 H Street NE

CAPITOL HILL—Silver Spring’s family-friendly pizza parlor Pacci’s debuted its long-awaited sophomore location in Lincoln Park this month. An opening list of 11 red and white pies join starters, salads, pastas, ribeye steaks, and desserts like limoncello cake. There’s wine and beer to start, with a liquor license for cocktails coming soon. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 106 13th Street SE

PENN QUARTER—Compass Coffee’s newest D.C. digs opens with familiar pours, spring selections, and breakfast sandwiches starting at 6:30 a.m. (and 8 a.m. on weekends) in a former Peet’s Coffee space. 435 11th Street NW

DUPONT—Casual Italian eatery Certo! recently debuted the Royal Sonesta hotel with homemade meatball sliders, classic margherita pizza, clam-topped linguini, braised short rib, and more. Breakfast and brunch brings malted waffles, steak and eggs, and avocado toast to the table. 2121 P Street NW

ARLINGTON—D.C.’s La Coop Coffee expanded across state lines with the opening of an Arlington cafe on Saturday, February 11. Owner Juan Luis Salazar Cano continues to leverage his fair-sourced coffee connections in Guatemala at its sleek new setup. Hot and cold drinks join a food menu full of empanadas, pastries, sandwiches, and salads. 4807 1st Street N. Arlington, Virginia

WOODLEY PARK—Stylish soul food spot Flavorture opened with bourbon cocktails and decadent surf-and-turf menu full of grilled rosemary lamb chops, jerk jackfruit tacos, fried sea bass with gouda grits, 10-cheese mac and cheese, and collard greens with smoked turkey. A generous weekend brunch runs $85 per person. 2609 24th Street NW

January 2023

BETHESDA, MARYLAND—Fitness club The St. James and chef Spike Mendelsohn’s new cafe Vim & Victor debuted in Bethesda in late January. The indoor wellness bar includes (build-your-own) bowls, toasts, and smoothies. 6828 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland

SOUTHWEST—Beach-y Latin street food chain Bartaco opened at the Wharf on Monday, January 23. Unlike its landlocked D.C. counterpart in Mt. Vernon Triangle, its scenic new spot sports a 40-seat bar overlooking the Potomac. Cocktails made with fresh-squeezed juices and bottled and canned beers from DC Brau and Atlas Brew Works join familiar dishes like pork belly and Baja fish tacos, duck birria, guacamole, and street corn. A leafy, year-round patio outfitted with private cabanas sits near an outdoor mural from artist Mark Boomershine depicting local jazz legend Duke Ellington and NASA’s first Black female engineer Mary Jackson. Dine-in hours start at 5 p.m., with lunch, takeout, and delivery starting in a few weeks. Take-home orders include taco packs, margarita kits, and kid’s meals in retro lunch boxes. 645 Wharf Street SW

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS—James Wozniuk, the chef-owner behind essential Malaysian eatery Makan and subterranean sports bar Thirsty Crow, adds a spice-rubbed roast chicken takeout called Spicebird on Thursday, January 26. Available for delivery and pickup from Makan’s front door (3400 11th Street NW), the Southeast Asian ghost kitchen stars bone-in chicken blasted with a 15-spice blend and a house “KL Sauce” inspired by the first meal Wozniuk ever had in Kuala Lumpur. Sides include Thai basil fried rice, cold sesame noodles, and pulled chicken with a coconut vinaigrette. Order online.

BALLSTON—Silver Diner replaces its closed Clarendon location with a fresh Arlington outpost in Ballston. Daily hours kick off at 7 a.m. and run until as late as 3 a.m. on weekends, with free two-hour parking. 4400 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, Virginia

LEESBURG—Fast-growing Neapolitan pizzeria Pupatella opened its latest area location in a former Pizza Hut. 350 E. Market Street, Leesburg, Virginia

FRIENDSHIP HEIGHTS—Moroccan newcomer Alley Cat went live inside the upper Northwest space formerly occupied by Chatter and Chadwicks. Check out the meze-filled menu here. 5247 Wisconsin Avenue NW

14TH STREET NW—Brooklyn-born Blank Street Coffee pushed play on its Logan Circle location on Saturday, January 21. The high-tech coffee chain fueled on private equity dollars and high-volume espresso machines opens with pistachio lattes and seasonal candy cane cold brew, plus baked goods from with local favorites Pluma by Bluebird and Green Almond Pantry. The brand has ambitious plans to balloon to 10 area stores by the end of the year. 1807 14th Street NW

DUPONT CIRCLE—The iconic Washington Hilton hotel unveils a new all-day eatery on Thursday, January 19. District Line Café & Market slings fresh pastries and croissants made on-site, acai bowls, short rib bagel sandwiches, crab chowder, and mumbo chicken sandwiches, salads, and desserts. Local vendors include The Capital Candy Jar, Route 11 Chips, and Truly Good Foods. A portion of opening day proceeds go to the Capital Area Food Bank. Hours are 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; view menu here. 1919 Connecticut Avenue NW

DUPONT CIRCLE—Fast-growing Cuban cafe and bar Colada Shop opens its fifth area outpost on Wednesday, January 18 in the heart of Dupont. An all-day menu full of familiar favorites like sofrito-based egg skillets, tostadas, empanadas, and pastelitos joins new family-style dishes ($21-$28) like mojo-marinated chicken with arborio rice, sofrito, and tumeric or slow-roasted pork ribs slathered in its guava barbecue sauce alongside yucca fries. The rum-soaked cocktail list includes a piña colada, mojito, and Cuba Libre jazzed up with cascara bitters. Partners Daniella Senior and Juan Coronado debuted Colada Shop in Logan Circle back in 2016. 1900 N Street NW

UNION MARKET—Meet Crooked Run and Pizza Serata, a new brewery-meets-pizza place for Northeast. The joint project, opening Wednesday, January 18, comes from Crooked Run Fermentation brewmasters Jake Endres and Lee Rogan and D.C. chef Chris Morgan (Bammy’s, Yasmīne). Pizza Czar cookbook author Anthony Falco, an alum of Brooklyn’s famed Roberta’s, also consulted on the menu. Sandwiches include a next-level grilled cheese, Italian sausage, and mortadella built on homemade focaccia. An opening list of 10 personal pies include the “Hot + Bothered” (spicy Italian sauce, sopressata, mozzarella, pecorino, basil, Calabrian chile oil); kale and ’nduja; mixed mushrooms; Sicilian anchovy; and build-your-own options. Starters include garlic wings, calamari, stretchy stracciatella, salads, and more. The decade-old brewery out of Leesburg, Virginia pours its reliable list of beers, an Italian pilsner just for D.C., natural wines, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages. 550 Morse Street NE

SOUTHWEST—Kilwins, the nostalgia-inducing ice cream shop and candy store chain largely sprinkled along the East Coast, debuted at the Wharf on Monday, January 16. Confections largely made on-site include fudge, caramel corn, brittle, truffles, caramel apples, and chocolate-dipped Oreos, pretzels, marshmallows, Rice Krispies, and Twinkies. Its first D.C. location opened in Navy Yard in 2021. Founded in Petoskey, Michigan in 1947, Kilwins has ballooned to 150 locations across the U.S. D.C. franchisee and Tap99 owner Jason Cherry plans to open two more shops over the next four years, with a neighborhood wish list that includes Georgetown, Chinatown, and Buzzard Point. 663 Water Street SW

RIVERDALE PARK, MARYLAND—Sourdough startup Manifest Bread has a location to call its own. Prince George’s County’s new neighborhood bakery comes from restaurant vets Rick and Tyes Cook, which started the bread brand in 2018. Swing by for a rotating selection of sourdough loaves, which go through a multi-day process to develop flavor and texture, plus sweet and savory pastries. 6208 Rhode Island Avenue, Riverdale Park, Maryland

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA—Homegrown juice company South Block unveiled a fresh outpost in One Loudoun on Monday, January 9. The 1,500-square-foot locale—its first in Loudoun County—is South Block’s 13th to date and debuts with a familiar lineup of colorful acai bowls, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices. Two more Virginia stores, one in McLean and another at Amazon HQ2, are up next. For new year, South Block introduced a new line of “skincare” shakes made with trendy sea moss and collagen to encourage gut health and radiant skin, hair, and nails. Use code NEWYEAR23 at checkout for 23-percent off all online juice orders through January 31. 20327 Exchange Street, Ashburn, Virginia

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS—Cult cookie and ice cream company Insomnia Cookies supersizes its D.C. portfolio this week, adding a pair of locations in Shaw and Penn Quarter. Its fourth and fifth DMV stores, both opening Saturday, January 14, sell cookie classics like chocolate chunk, Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe varieties, plus a full slate of vegan options. 1924 8th Street NW; 614 E Street NW

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA—High-tech convenience store and all-day cafe Foxtrot opens its sixth area location in Rosslyn, Virginia on Friday, January 13. Opening day festivities includes music by DJ Throdown, live screen printing, and free food and drinks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1771 Pierce Street, Arlington, Virginia

SHAW—Pho House, a new family-run Vietnamese business situated in the old Kiss Lounge space, opens with fresh pork, shrimp, and veggie egg rolls, banh mi on a fluffy baguette, boba and Thai teas, and strong Vietnamese coffee. 634 Florida Avenue NW

SHAW—Spicy Water African Grill debuted for lunch and dinner with chicken kebab sandwiches, all kinds of salad bowls topped with proteins like salmon, beef, and shrimp, grilled mackerel and red snapper, and whole or half chicken combo deals. 2019 11th Street NW

December 2022

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA—Decades-old Mexican chain Rosa Mexicano debuts a 200-seat outpost at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City on Monday, December 12, building up its local portfolio back up to two locations (the other is at National Harbor). Familiar offerings include tableside guacamole, taco plates, and frozen pomegranate margaritas. The 4,200-square-foot restaurant features a large outdoor patio, bar stocked with 100 types of tequila and agave-based spirits, and color-soaked dining room. The new mall outpost sits next to Zara and upcoming Latin American restaurant Maizal. Born on the Upper East Side in 1984, Rosa Mexicano closed its longtime Chinatown locale during the pandemic (a new Mi Vida will soon slide in). Rosas across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts will be joined by more in Vegas and Orlando. 1100 Hayes Street, Arlington, Virginia

ANNANDALE, VIRGINIA—Acclaimed Filipino chef Paolo Dungca’s fall menu collaboration with his new partners at Supreme Barbeque has proved to be so popular, it’s now here to stay. The Bradlick Shopping Center site flips into a new spot called Sari: Filipino Kusina on Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m. Pinoy comfort foods include sisig, a basket of chicharron with spiced vinegar, smoked beef rib bistek, smoked tocino ribs, and ginataang gulay with bittermelon and butternut squash. The name honors the sarimanok, a mythical bird from the Philippines that symbolizes good fortune. Dungca and his new Supreme Barbeque partners will bring Filipino restaurant Hiraya to H Street NE next spring. 6920 Braddock Rd, Annandale, Virginia

GEORGETOWN—After impressing Navy Yard with its za’atar-dusted pastries for the past two years, Levantine cafe Yellow adds an additional outpost across town on Saturday, December 10. Chef-owner Michael Rafidi’s respected bakery that marries Levantine flavors with French patisserie staples specializes in baklava lattes of draft, Turkish coffees, and pitas stuffed with coal-fired chicken shawarma, falafel, and smoked feta. The 1,700-square-foot cafe with a wood-burning oven is also bigger than the first — with 30 seats inside and 30 on a patio. Evening service debuts in January with Lebanese and Palestinian wines, street snacks, meze, and wood-fired flatbreads. 1524 Wisconsin Avenue NW

NORTH BETHESDA—Caruso’s Grocery, Capitol Hill’s essential Italian-American destination for old-school chicken Parm, fluffy tiramisu, and well-made martinis for $10, adds another outpost at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose. The location inside six-year-old pub Owen’s Ordinary builds upon a partnership with Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder Michael Babin, whose Roost food hall welcomed Caruso’s Grocery in spring 2021. Chef Matt Adler’s decidedly unmodern tribute to classic red sauce joints delivers dishes heavy on nostalgia, quality ingredients, and technique, with pastas like gnocchi, fettuccine, ravioli, and penne alla vodka with peas and prosciutto all made on-site. 11820 Trade Street, North Bethesda, Maryland

TYSONS CORNER—Modern American eatery Circa and vibrant tequila bar Él Bebe just debuted side-by-side locations totaling 10,000 square feet at The Boro. Circa debuted for brunch, lunch, and dinner with dishes like tuna poke nachos, braised short rib, and wild mushroom flatbread. A “Boro Spritz” and house-barreled and aged Old Fashioned built with maple syrup. Neon-soaked Él Bebe brings birria tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, desserts, frozen margaritas, a tequila Old Fashioned, beer, and wine to the table. The two eateries operate a similar setup in Navy Yard, and Circa also sits in Foggy Bottom and Arlington. Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG) also runs Trio Grill, Salt, and Open Road Grill. 1675 Silver Hill Drive-8354 Broad Street, McLean, Va.

RESTON, VIRGINIA—Bottomless Brazilian meat chain Fogo de Chão debuted its newest area location in Reston Town Center. An open-air churrasco grill displayed in the center of the dining room lets guests watch Fogo’s gaucho chefs butcher and grill a variety of fire-roasted proteins. Fogo will donate a portion of its first-week sales, as well as leftover meals, to Cornerstones. 11915 Democracy Drive, Reston, Virginia

November 2022

DOWNTOWN—Casey Patten’s sub shop Grazie Grazie unveils its second D.C. location on Tuesday, November 29. All of the same sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads from the 3-year-old Wharf original will be on the menu. The new K Street NW sibling debuts pizza for the first time, served by the slice or whole pie and finished with Pecorino Romano and fresh basil. Red sauce options include the “Classico” (aged and fresh mozzarella, provolone) and “Bocelli” dotted with pepperoni cups from Ohio’s Ezzo Sausage Co. and Calabrian hot honey. A white pie piles on mozzarella, fontina cheese, herbed mushrooms, onion, and mushroom cream. Open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Patten also runs Midtown Center’s new pizza and pasta parlor Grazie Nonna with chef Gerald Addison. 1875 K Street NW

DOWNTOWN—Pow Pow, D.C.’s kosher, vegan-friendly shop that got its start on H Street NE, debuted its anticipated Franklin Square location this week. Pow Pow channels Asian flavors and techniques in a variety of starters and bowls, like Taiwanese fried cashew mozzarella, kung pao green beans, and a yoga dragon bowl with a grilled chicken substitute tossed in peanut sauce. To celebrate World Vegan Day all November, use “PowPowFamily” at checkout for 20-percent off online orders at its sophomore D.C. digs. The chic, industrial-style space framed with tiger murals and neon street art features a row of window-facing bar stools and booths. Pow Pow comes from local DJ/restaurateur Shaun Sharkey and plant-based chef Margaux Riccio. 1250 I Street NW

BETHESDA—Foxtrot, the buzzy, all-day market and cafe with its own on-demand delivery app, debuts its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row on Friday, November 18. The 4,000-square-foot space boasts an expansive outdoor patio and oak bar slinging local beers and a curated wine list. There’s also coffee, smoothies, breakfast tacos, salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. Foxtrot carries more than 150 local products from some 50 companies, including beans from Ceremony Coffee, gelato from Dolcezza, and hummus from Little Sesame. Foxtrot joins area stores in Dupont, Mount Vernon Triangle, Georgetown, and Old Town. An opening day party (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) includes music, food, drink, and freebies. Download its app during opening week for a surprise gift. 7262 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland

ARLINGTON—Timber Pizza Co., the acclaimed pie shop and food truck from Daniela Moreira and Andrew Dana (Call Your Mother), branched out to Reagan National Airport this month. Located in Concourse E near Gate E5, the new airport outpost joins two Timber Pizza storefronts in Petworth and Ballston. Open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night orders to cater to red-eye flyers. A menu of made-to-order, 10-inch personal pies feature its most popular red, green and white options. That includes the Bentley (tomato sauce, provolone and mozzarella blend, cured chorizo, soppressata, Peruvian sweet peppers, spicy honey); Green Monster (pesto, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, zucchini, kale); and a slow-roasted pork variety with pickled shallots and spicy pineapple chips to dip. — Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

DOWNTOWN—CitySwing, D.C.’s latest golf simulator course that debuted in July, finally flicked on its food and beverage program this month. Take a break from the putting green or immersive golf suite outfitted with Trackman technology and head to the bar and lounge for a spiked seltzer, Old Fashioned, espresso martini, or a “John Daly” (Deep Eddy lemonade and sweet tea vodkas, lemon juice, mandarin). Eats include wings (aka “s’wings”), chicken or tuna salad sandwiches, Reubens, salmon sliders, pretzel bites, salads, and more. The public can partake in the menu, too. Its high-tech owner Tari Cash, who formerly worked at Tesla and Under Armour, will soon open another CitySwing in Reston. 901 New York Ave NW

SHAW—Panamanian coffee chain Café Unido added a second D.C. outpost, complete with the country’s cherished coffee “omakase” service. Founders Benito Bermudez and Mario Castrellon source beans directly from growers in Panama, and their new 69-seat cafe with a big patio offers an all-day menu full of empanadas, hojaldres (flatbreads), and a coffee-rubbed burger. Find local beers, natural wines, and caffeinated cocktails at the bar. The D.C. original (and first in the U.S.) sits in Union Market district’s Latin market La Cosecha. 908 W Street NW

October 2022

NAVY YARD—Silver Diner’s debut D.C. location, situated directly across from Nationals Park, unveiled a shiny new rooftop bar that stays open until as late as 2 a.m. on weekends. The 21-and-up space, dubbed Silver Social, debuts with bar bites like half-smoke sliders, flatbreads, and Buffalo chicken tacos from the Maryland-based chain’s chef Ype Von Hengst. The 121-seat perch with a heated terrace trailed its downstairs counterpart by a few weeks. Mixologist Richard Torres whips up cocktails with local spirits and fresh juices to go along with local beers and wines. Silver Social stays open until as late as 2 a.m. on weekends, with a build-you-own mimosa brunch until 4 p.m. A debut bartender guest series on Thursday, November 17 donates a portion of proceeds to D.C. nonprofit Leveling the Playing Field. 1250 Half Street SE

UNION MARKET— The Northeast food hall welcomes a Lebanese stall called Yasmīne on Monday, October 24. Chefs Chris Morgan and Gerald Addison (Bammy’s) reunite with beverage director Said Haddad to recreate the post-shift street foods and drinks they used to make during their days at Michelin-rated Maydan. Opening offerings include grilled lamb kebabs, thinly-shaved beef shawarma, shish taouk, falafel, cheeses, salads, spreads, and pita-wrapped sandwiches topped with herbs, vegetables, and flavorful sauces. Yasmīne, named after Haddad’s beloved grandmother, also centers around pours of arak (a popular Middle Eastern distilled spirit). Arak “service” comes with add-ons like carrots with lemon and sea salt; Medjoul dates salted and seasoned with orange zest; and herbed mixed olives. The full bar also offers wine and cocktails.

Local bubble tea shop Spot of Tea also opened a new outpost inside Union Market on Saturday, October 22. A debut line of vegan soft serve joins familiar drinks filled with tapioca boba, sweet lychee jelly, or savory adzuki red bean. 1309 5th Street NE

SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA—Duck Donuts opened its sixteenth shop in Virginia on Saturday, October 22 in the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. It’s the second store for franchisee Tesfaye Dres, who also owns and operates of its Alexandria location. 8404A Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, Va.

TRINIDAD—Calypso Coffee and Ice Cream opened Saturday, October 22 with ice cream, coffees, teas, and pastries. Calypso, named for the Afro-Caribbean music genre from Trinidad and Tobago, pays homage to the bright colors of Carnival with a big mural out front. The neighborhood gathering spot marks the first retail project for the building’s residential real estate investors. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and starting at 10 a.m. on weekends. Swing through on opening day for free ice cream and coffee from noon to 2 p.m. 1730 Trinidad Avenue NE

DUPONT CIRCLE—Peter Chang, the acclaimed Chinese chef behind a restaurant empire scattered across Maryland, Virginia, and Connecticut, brought D.C. a long-awaited taste of his bold Sichuan cooking. The former Chinese embassy chef teams up with his daughter Lydia Chang to open Chang Chang in Dupont Circle. The dual project is comprised of separate dine-in (“Chang In”) and carryout (“Chang Out”) operations, with little menu overlap for each. Chang Out opened first on Saturday, October 8, followed by Chang In’s full-service dining room on Thursday, October 20. 1200 19th Street NW

OLD TOWN—Fast-growing local chain Andy’s Pizza just brought its award-winning pies to the center of Old Town. The casual pizza parlor opens with a familiar menu full of New York-style slices, whole pies, salads, wings, and fries. A bar is projected to open within the next week or so with local drafts and cocktails. Owner Andy Brown’s acclaimed chain that got its start in Tysons Corner now has stores scattered all over D.C., and Old Town kicks off its suburbia expansion plans (a Bethesda locale is next). To celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, October 19, Andy’s will offer a free slice with any purchase. Open for evenings to start, with lunch coming soon. Andy’s Pizza just secured a spot on Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema’s fall dining guide. 107 N. Fayette Street, Alexandria, Va.

LOGAN CIRCLE—The foot of a neon-green Holiday Inn is home to the first Johnny Rockets D.C. has seen in years. The ’50s diner chain that closed its Georgetown storefront in 2020 just made a surprise city comeback right near Logan Circle’s nightlife strip. Lit up like a birthday cake along Rhode Island Avenue NW, the shiny new location sports black-and-white tiled floors, bright red booths, D.C.-themed posters, Motown music, and a retro bar serving draft beers and spiked milkshakes. Cooked-to-order burgers and fries share space on the menu with poultry sibling Hurricane Grill & Wings, marking parent company Fat Brands Inc.’s first co-branded U.S. location. D.C. also maintains a walk-up Johnny Rockets in the depths of Union Station. And there’s no shortage of fast-casual counters in FedEx Field thanks to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who used to have a stake in the oldies chain. Open daily starting at 6:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and midnight on weekends. 1501 Rhode Island Avenue NW

NAVY YARD—Long-running Maryland-based chain Silver Diner opens its first outpost in D.C. proper on Wednesday, October 5. The two-piece project next to Nationals Park features a second-story level called Bar Silver serving drinks and small plates and an outdoor terrace overlooking the baseball stadium. The lower level will look more familiar, serving Silver Diner’s hits from executive chef and Chopped winner Ype Von Hengst, a big kid’s menu, and vegan and gluten-free options. The 33-year-old brand announced the 8,000-square-foot setup back in 2021. 1250 Half Street SE

CAPITOL HILL—Cantonese dim sum spot Han Palace opens its third area location on Saturday, October 1. Along with an a la carte menu, two unlimited tasting menus are served at lunch and dinner: dim sum option ($38) with soup dumplings, scallion pancakes, steamed pork buns, noodle and rice dishes; and Peking duck spread ($48) with dishes like crispy beef and crispy eggplant. Tea are included in both. The original Han Palace opened in Arlington in 1973 in Arlington, and owner Chris Zhu now runs outposts in Tysons Corner and Woodley Park. Daily hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 522 8th Street SE.

September 2022

MANASSAS—Los Angeles-born chain Fatburger brings its famed cooked-to-order burgers to the D.C. market for the first time. Its Manassas outpost shares space with chicken wing sibling Buffalo’s Express, with a bar sending out cocktails like a Fat Mule, Two in the Mornin’ Daiquiri, and spiked milkshakes made with hand-scooped ice cream. The Buffalo’s Express menu features bone-in or boneless wings with a choice of homemade sauces. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 8097 Sudley Road, Manassas, Virginia

BRENTWOOD—Mushroom-obsessed sandwich and salad shop MushDC opened at miXt Food Hall in the heart of Maryland’s Gateway Arts District. Mushrooms mimic meat to make sandwiches the Izzit Chik’n, Bahn Mi Izzit, Jerk BBQ, a Mush N’ Cheese. Mush DC, which started as a pop-up at Shaw’s Roy Boys, comes from American Son alum Tarik Frazier and and business partner Alex Hamilton. 3809 Rhode Island Avenue, Brentwood, Maryland

August 2022

ADAMS MORGAN—The former Smoke & Barrel space is now home to Tight Five Pub, a new sports bar from two former rugby players that serves pub grub, cold beers, cocktails, and nightly and game day specials. Epic deals out of the gate include $3 PBR cans at brunch and after 10 p.m. downstairs alongside $5 rails. Wings, slathered in homemade barbecue, Buffalo, garlic pepper, or a “spicy terminator” sauce, are half-off all day on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, a $40 “Scrum” package features 12 wings, fries or tots, veggies and dips, fried pickles and nachos, alongside live music and discounts for rugby jersey-wearing customers. The bar sides with American football, too, with 16 HDTVs airing the NFL Sunday Ticket. The bar also roots for D.C. teams and the New York Mets, Giants, and Syracuse University. On-site entertainment includes darts, Monday trivia, and monthly spelling bee contests. 2471 18th Street NW

SILVER SPRING—Chef Jeffeary Miskiri, the owner of H Street’s long-running Po Boy Jim and the newish Creole on 14th, expands to downtown Silver Spring with the opening of Miss Toya’s Creole House. Menu highlights include Creole spice-blasted wings, shrimp and grits, whole roasted Cajun snapper, loaded gumbo, and oysters plenty of ways. The bar puts its spin on New Orleans favorites like a Hurricane, sazerac, and spiked Louisiana tea. Sibling spot Miss Toya’s Southern Cajun Kitchen is en route to Southeast’s Shops at Penn Branch shopping center. 923 Ellsworth Drive Silver Spring, Maryland

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA—Roving food truck Rebel Taco breaks into suburbia with a huge 5,000-square-foot location for Loudoun County. The menu features familiar taco favorites on corn and flour tortillas, options for vegetarians, and a color-soaked bar sending out all sorts of tequila drinks. Rebel Taco, which has a truck at Clarendon beer garden The Lot, unveiled its long-awaited K Street NW outpost earlier this month. 22850 Brambleton Plaza, Ashburn, Virginia

OXON HILL, MARYLAND—California chain Pekoe Tea Bar expanded to the East Coast on Friday, August 19, bringing MGM National Harbor milk and fruit teas, smoothies, and coffees in the casino’s atrium. Star-shaped mango bobs inside a Kawaii (green tea infused with red guava, mango and passion fruit), while an icy Fire Melon features Tajin and watermelon chunks. For a pre-gambling jolt, there’s super strong Vietnamese coffee topped with caramel custard. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. 101 MGM National Avenue, Oxon Hill, Maryland

SOUTHEAST—Maryland-born Fuji Hibachi and Sushi opened Monday, August 8, at Ward 7’s Skyland Town Center. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant sends out sushi and Japanese dishes on a carryout-only basis to start (11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily). Fuji will add sit-down service this fall — making it the first full-service eatery at the shopping center. 2714 Good Hope Road SE

UPPER NORTHWEST—Boston’s fast-grown bakery Tatte opened at the splashy new City Ridge complex on Wednesday, August 24, with lattes and pastries starting at 7 a.m. daily. Tatte is the mixed-use development’s inaugural dining establishment to open, and King Street Oyster Bar, Taco Bamba, and others will soon follow. The city’s first Wegmans debuted across the street earlier this summer. 13 Ridge Square NW

MT. PLEASANT—D.C.’s wildly popular breakfast taco pop-up La Tejana swings open its first standalone store on Saturday, August 6. The 2020 fan favorite of Washington Post food columnist Tim Carman brings the upper Northwest neighborhood a true taste of the tiny taquerias its co-founder Ana-Maria Jaramillo frequented growing up in Texas. La Tejana honors Rio Grande Valley’s beloved border cuisine with five opening tacos — all served on homemade flour tortillas — like the “956” with eggs, bacon, potatoes, refried beans, queso, and cilantro ($4.50 each; three for $13; or six for $24). Open Wednesday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with drip and cold brew coffee too. 3211 Mt. Pleasant Street NW

MT. VERNON TRIANGLE—Roving food truck Rebel Taco unveiled its long-awaited K Street NW outpost on Friday, August 5. The 1,600-square-foot, graffiti-soaked space with a leaf-lined patio out front sports a Day of the Dead look with bright neon colors and skull logos. Corn and flour tortillas are topped with meaty fillings like barbacoa and chorizo, plus options for vegetarians and plans to hand patrons frozen margaritas through a bar window. Rebel Taco also maintains a truck at its Clarendon beer garden The Lot. 508 K Street NW

BALLSTON—Hawkers Street Asian Fare brings a variety dim sum, tiki drinks, and curries to Ballston on Thursday, August 4. The anticipated location, two years in the making, takes up a 4,380-square-foot corner of the Ballston Exchange complex. Founded in 2011 in Orlando, the fast-growing chain made its D.C. area debut at Bethesda Row in 2020. Its first location in Virginia is a little smaller than its Maryland counterpart. Hawkers, which pays homage to “hawker” street food stalls found across bustling night markets in Asia, is known for its Malaysian flat breads and other recipes from co-founder Allen Lo’s family. 4201 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.

July 2022

ADAMS MORGAN—The 18th Street NW nightlife strip welcomed a cheerful destination for pastries wrapped in homemade dough at the end of July. Mola Empanada’s Panamanian-Caribbean menu stars savory selections like braised chicken curry with red bell peppers; chickpea curry with coconut milk; or a picadillo beef variety with a hint of cinnamon. Born as a pop-up, Mola’s debut storefront also offers a pan-fried section of plantains (patacones) and yucca fries, plus Panamanian breads coming soon. 2438 18th Street NW

NAVY YARD—Chicken + Whiskey, the popular South American rotisserie shop and whiskey bar on 14th Street NW since 2017, adds a bigger, follow-up location right next to Nationals Park on Saturday, July 30. Star Latin chef and partner Enrique Limardo (Seven Reasons, Immigrant Food, Imperfecto) designs a menu full of slow-roasted chickens brined for 12 hours and Venezuelan arepas to go along with a lengthy list of domestic and international whiskey pours. Unlike the narrow layout of the original — a chicken joint in the front, with a speakeasy tucked behind a refrigerator door in the back — Chicken + Whiskey puts its two components side-by-side in Navy Yard with roll-up garage doors spanning the length of the facade. 70 N Street SE

DOWNTOWN—Immigrant Food+, the nearly year-old destination for artsy global plates and dim sum in the literary-themed Planet Word museum, unveiled a new Negroni patio on Tuesday, July 26. The beloved summertime cocktail, comprised of equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, takes center stage across its peaceful patio out back. In Immigrant Food+ fashion, the Negroni gets a few global twists with spirits from France, Italy, and India. There’s six types to choose from ($15 each), and patrons can taste three as part of a $21 flight. The patio is open Tuesdays to Saturdays. 925 13th Street NW

REAGAN NATIONAL—Fuel up before a flight at Elevation Burger’s brand new locale at Terminal E inside the airport. Founded in 2002, the health-conscious patty pioneer known for its grass-fed burgers and olive oil-cooked fries also sends out ice cream shakes, cage-free chicken sandwiches, onion rings battered in gluten-free breading, and meat-free proteins.

ALEXANDRIA—Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, the iconic New Haven-style pizza parlor out of Connecticut, opens its second D.C. area location on Monday, July 18 at the Alexandria Commons Shopping Center. Founded nearly 100 years ago, the cult chain maintains a devoted New England following for its chewy, coal-fired pies with a thin, oblong crust and charred finish. The first area outpost opened at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall this spring. 3231 Duke Street, Alexandria, Va.

DEL RAY—Elo’s Italian, the rustic Italian pop-up that took residency in Live Oak during the pandemic, has permanently replaced the Southern restaurant. Named for executive chef and owner Justus Frank’s daughter, family-friendly Elo’s serves pastas, flatbreads, charcuterie, cocktails, and wine. 1603 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, Va.

UPPER NORTHWEST—D.C.’s first-ever Wegmans opened on Wednesday, July 13, with in-store dining options (Burger Bar and Pizza Shop); a raw bar with poke bowls and sushi; a bakery with homemade pastries and doughnuts; and Buzz coffee shop, plus 500 types of spirits, vermouths, and sakes. 41 Ridge Square NW

BETHESDA—Pizza TBD, Ensemble Digital Kitchen’s newest delivery and takeout brand, debuted in early July with a unique Roman-meets-Detroit style that relies on a 40-hour ferment. Opening offerings include a “Truffle Shuffle” and “Pep Boi” pie. The Steve Salis-run ghost kitchen also sends out eats from his Bib Gourmand-designated Honeymoon Chicken and Federalist Pig. 4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, Md.

SILVER SPRING—DMV food truck Trippy Tacos unveiled its first restaurant in Silver Spring starring tacos on homemade corn tortillas. There’s also quesadillas, nachos, tortas, and burritos, plus new breakfast offerings, loaded nacho fries, and a pupusa pizza. 12134 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Md.

DOWNTOWN—CitySwing’s first permanent golf studio opened on Thursday, July 7, with simulator rentals and lessons. Starting in early August, the bar and lounge will go live with a full food and beverage program. 901 New York Avenue NW

SILVER SPRING—Last fall the iconic home to Mrs. K’s Tollhouse flipped into an all-day venture called Zinnia, making use of its tavern and garden spaces. A stylish cafe joined the mix on Wednesday, July 6, with Counter Culture coffee drinks and full breakfast and lunch menus. 9201 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Md.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS—Chef Damien Brown has new neon-lit, pop art-filled place to stock his whimsical sweets. Uncaged Desserts opened in early July with bourbon peach cobbler and Samosas cookie puddings, lemon bar cakes, and cheesecake slices stuffed with oatmeal cream and cherry. Swing by from noon to 7 p.m. 6031 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Md.

June 2022

ALEXANDRIA—Jollibee, the worldwide fast-food chain from the Philippines with a hyper-loyal fanbase, brings buckets of fried chicken and other favorites to Alexandria. Some 2,500 guests showed up to the opening in late June at the Plaza at Landmark shopping center. Its first D.C. area location debuted a year ago in Wheaton, Md. 4809 Beauregard Street, Alexandria, Va.

WEST END—Bandoola Bowl, the Southeast Asian salad shop that debuted in Georgetown 2019, is the newest vendor inside Western Market food hall. Flavors from Burma, Vietnam, and Thailand make their way into customized salads or warm bowls. Pick a spicy rice noodle or brown rice base can be topped with an array of proteins, spices, fruits, vegetables, and garnishes. Upcoming events on-site include a pet adoption event on Wednesday, July 20, and live music on Thursday, July 28. 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

ADAMS MORGAN—Jerk at Nite, the popular food truck founded by Howard University alumni, adds a new nightlife-driven location to enjoy its modern Jamaican menu and cocktails. 2406 18th Street NW

CHINATOWN—The space that formerly housed Honeygrow flipped into fast-casual Chinese food spot Wasai, serving dumplings, stir-fried noodles, wonton soup, pulled pork buns from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 716 7th Street NW

SPRING VALLEY—Aussie-styled coffee roaster Bluestone Lane debuted its third D.C. cafe in Spring Valley in mid-June with its familiar flat whites, avo smash toasts, and new fried chicken sandwiches. Order pick-up, dine-in, or delivery via its app from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 4874 Massachusetts Avenue NW