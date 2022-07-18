A Popular New Haven Pizzeria Lands In Alexandria — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.

July 2022

ALEXANDRIA—Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, the iconic New Haven-style pizza parlor out of Connecticut, opens its second D.C. area location on Monday, July 18 at the Alexandria Commons Shopping Center. Founded nearly 100 years ago, the cult chain maintains a devoted New England following for its chewy, coal-fired pies with a thin, oblong crust and charred finish. The first area outpost opened at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall this spring. 3231 Duke Street, Alexandria, Va.

DEL RAY—Elo’s Italian, the rustic Italian pop-up that took residency in Live Oak during the pandemic, has permanently replaced the Southern restaurant. Named for executive chef and owner Justus Frank’s daughter, family-friendly Elo’s serves pastas, flatbreads, charcuterie, cocktails, and wine. 1603 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, Va.

UPPER NORTHWEST—D.C.’s first-ever Wegmans opened on Wednesday, July 13, with in-store dining options (Burger Bar and Pizza Shop); a raw bar with poke bowls and sushi; a bakery with homemade pastries and doughnuts; and Buzz coffee shop, plus 500 types of spirits, vermouths, and sakes. 41 Ridge Square NW

BETHESDA—Pizza TBD, Ensemble Digital Kitchen’s newest delivery and takeout brand, debuted in early July with a unique Roman-meets-Detroit style that relies on a 40-hour ferment. Opening offerings include a “Truffle Shuffle” and “Pep Boi” pie. The Steve Salis-run ghost kitchen also sends out eats from his Bib Gourmand-designated Honeymoon Chicken and Federalist Pig. 4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, Md.

SILVER SPRING—DMV food truck Trippy Tacos unveiled its first restaurant in Silver Spring starring tacos on homemade corn tortillas. There’s also quesadillas, nachos, tortas, and burritos, plus new breakfast offerings, loaded nacho fries, and a pupusa pizza. 12134 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Md.

DOWNTOWN—CitySwing’s first permanent golf studio opened on Thursday, July 7, with simulator rentals and lessons. Starting in early August, the bar and lounge will go live with a full food and beverage program. 901 New York Avenue NW

SILVER SPRING—Last fall the iconic home to Mrs. K’s Tollhouse flipped into an all-day venture called Zinnia, making use of its tavern and garden spaces. A stylish cafe joined the mix on Wednesday, July 6, with Counter Culture coffee drinks and full breakfast and lunch menus. 9201 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Md.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS—Chef Damien Brown has new neon-lit, pop art-filled place to stock his whimsical sweets. Uncaged Desserts opened in early July with bourbon peach cobbler and Samosas cookie puddings, lemon bar cakes, and cheesecake slices stuffed with oatmeal cream and cherry. Swing by from noon to 7 p.m. 6031 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Md.

June 2022

ALEXANDRIA—Jollibee, the worldwide fast-food chain from the Philippines with a hyper-loyal fanbase, brings buckets of fried chicken and other favorites to Alexandria. Some 2,500 guests showed up to the opening in late June at the Plaza at Landmark shopping center. Its first D.C. area location debuted a year ago in Wheaton, Md. 4809 Beauregard Street, Alexandria, Va.

WEST END—Bandoola Bowl, the Southeast Asian salad shop that debuted in Georgetown 2019, is the newest vendor inside Western Market food hall. Flavors from Burma, Vietnam, and Thailand make their way into customized salads or warm bowls. Pick a spicy rice noodle or brown rice base can be topped with an array of proteins, spices, fruits, vegetables, and garnishes. Upcoming events on-site include a pet adoption event on Wednesday, July 20, and live music on Thursday, July 28. 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

ADAMS MORGAN—Jerk at Nite, the popular food truck founded by Howard University alumni, adds a new nightlife-driven location to enjoy its modern Jamaican menu and cocktails. 2406 18th Street NW

CHINATOWN—The space that formerly housed Honeygrow flipped into fast-casual Chinese food spot Wasai, serving dumplings, stir-fried noodles, wonton soup, pulled pork buns from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 716 7th Street NW

SPRING VALLEY—Aussie-styled coffee roaster Bluestone Lane debuted its third D.C. cafe in Spring Valley in mid-June with its familiar flat whites, avo smash toasts, and new fried chicken sandwiches. Order pick-up, dine-in, or delivery via its app from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 4874 Massachusetts Avenue NW