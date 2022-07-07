Aslin Beer Company Opens Its Long-Awaited Logan Circle Outpost

After months of anticipation, Aslin Beer Company kicked open the sleek wooden gates to its Logan Circle hangout over Independence Day weekend. The Northern Virginia cult-favorite brewery took over a former fueling station sitting on prime 14th Street real estate (1740 14th Street NW) and turned it into a colorful 211-seat taproom and beer garden. The space also includes Aslin Coffee, the very first coffee shop of its kind.

There’s more than 20 Aslin drafts to choose from, like the “Volcano Sauce” sour ale or “No Backsies” Hefeweizen. A few taps will be reserved for brews made by Aslin’s industry friends. There’s also a chance to try batches exclusively made at the D.C. Aslin location via its one-barrel brewing system.

Aslin’s psychedelic and playful aesthetic translates to decor touches like neon signage, bright blue stools and seating, and a tile-covered bar. The design by architecture firm //3877 embraces the site’s past life as a fueling station, adding amenities like fire pits and an on-site Bun’d Up food truck for snacks like bao buns.

It’s not just beer on the drinks menu. Aslin DC serves Blüm’s natural, low-intervention wine from Virginia. Over at Aslin Coffee, industry vet Danielle “Dani” Moreno is in charge. The menu includes lattes in unique flavors like orange cardamom brown butter or black sesame snickerdoodle. Aslin Coffee makes its own syrups and chai and boasts a robust tea program (try yuanyang, a Hong Kong-styled blend of coffee and milk tea).

Aslin sits directly across from another beer garden: Logan Circle stalwart Garden District.

Aslin planned to make its D.C. debut in May, but hit construction snags. The beer company also plans to land in Pittsburgh this year, joining its existing brewery locations in Alexandria and Herndon.