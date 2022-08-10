The Wharf’s Luxe New Pendry Hotel Reveals Its Head Chef, Incoming Restaurants

Pendry Washington D.C. — The Wharf is ready to finally spill details about its anticipated food and beverage outlets opening within the upscale Southwest Waterfront hotel this fall.

The newly named executive chef of the 131-room property perched on the Potomac River is Barry Koslow, a D.C. hospitality vet who formerly oversaw culinary operations at D.C.’s W and Watergate hotels.

The full-service, luxury brand from Laguna Beach, California-based Montage International tapped Koslow will lead all three stylish dining destinations at its debut D.C. hotel (655 Water Street SW). That includes Latin-leaning Flora Flora, an indoor-outdoor restaurant overlooking a pool deck; Moonraker, a rooftop lounge serving sushi and Japanese spirits; and Bar Pendry, a lobby-level cocktail den decked out in gold and navy decor.

The second phase of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront’s $3.6 billion Wharf development will also add a dozen new restaurants to the mile-long scenic stretch of the Southwest neighborhood, including blockbuster arrivals from celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Philippe Chow.

Here’s a first peek at each new food and beverage outlet spread across the 144,000-square-foot Pendry, with a lavish top-to-bottom look put together by Design Agency.

Moonraker

Situated atop the 14th floor, glamorous rooftop lounge Moonraker is Pendry’s biggest dining attraction with room for 150 guests. Moonraker will focus on a Japanese-leaning menu full of Tokyo fried chicken, yellowtail sashimi, and specialty rolls. A chic circular bar anchors the scenic site with a curated library of Japanese whisky and customized cocktails. Look for live music and DJs to cater to a late-night crowd up top. Moonraker is a nautical term that refers to a sail used on a clipper sailing ship — and the title of a ‘70s James Bond film. (It will also be the second Wharf dining destination with “Moon” in its name; chef Kevin Tien’s modern Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit sits at the foot of the InterContinental.)

Flora Flora

This 80-seat, Latin-influenced restaurant combines cuisines of Mexico, Peru, and Argentina. The all-day affair across the hotel’s second floor will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, complete with a South Beach-like poolside setup. Flora Flora honors its identity with lush greenery and a veggie-forward menu showcasing local farmers and purveyors. Look for a selection of small plates and tasting menu option with global wine pairings.

Bar Pendry

Tucked off the lobby, this intimate, dimly-lit drinking den will be staffed with “expert bartenders who have mastered the art of the perfect cocktail,” per a release, plus a selection of light bites. The 60-seat space invokes a sense of modern grandeur, splashed with sleek gold and navy decor and refined finishes.

Koslow, who’s trained in classic French cuisine, honed his fine-dining chops at D.C. area fixtures like Mendocino Grille, 2941, Citronelle by Michel Richard, Equinox and Tallula. The opening chef of DGS Delicatessen left in 2014 to roll out Italian restaurant Pinea at D.C.’s W and went on to oversee the entire White House-adjacent hotel until last summer, when he jumped over to the Watergate Hotel for a brief 10-month stint in charge. He joined Pendry in June.

The fast-growing brand debuted in 2017 with openings in San Diego and Baltimore (Sagamore Pendry). There’s also Pendry hotels in West Hollywood, Chicago, New York, and Park City, with more on the way (Natirar, Tampa, Newport Beach). Hotel rooms in D.C. start in the mid-$400s for stays starting in November, though the hotel’s debut date is expected to move up closer to opening.

Pendry will be the third hotel at the Wharf, joining the InterContinental and the dual-branded Canopy by Hilton and Hyatt House.