Georgetown’s Michelin-Rated Reverie Closes Due to a Destructive Fire

Reverie, Georgetown’s essential tasting room that draws inspiration and techniques from Nordic countries, Japan, and Maryland, suffered extensive fire and smoke damage in the early morning hours of Friday, August 12, and will have to “completely rebuild,” per chef/owner Johnny Spero. There were no injuries reported and DC Fire was quick to extinguish the flames, he adds. Minimalist-styled Reverie got its first Michelin star this year for 10- to 15-course modernist menus that feature everything from sunchoke miso ice cream and caviar to Carolina gold rice with crab and egg. Fellow Minibar alum Rubén García put together a GoFundMe page that’s raised over $40,000 of a $200,000 goal. “Although it will take time, we are confident that we will come back even stronger than before,” says Spero. Hidden in an alleyway since 2018, the sleek, 64-seat space centers around an open kitchen with a ventilated, covered patio in the back (3201 Cherry Hill Lane). Spero is close to opening Bar Spero, a tribute to the nightlife in Spain’s Basque country in D.C.’s Capitol Crossing complex.

Uber crashes into Courthouse standby Four Courts

A ride-share car plowed into Courthouse’s popular Irish pub Four Courts at the height of happy hour on Friday, August 12, setting the structure ablaze and injuring 15 people. One remains in critical condition. “Our thoughts are with the driver and everyone injured in this terrible crash. We are looking into this incident and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation,” an Uber spokesperson told WJLA. A customer set up a GoFundMe page that’s well surpassed a $50,000 goal.

Rosa Mexicano is en route to Arlington

A 200-seat Rosa Mexicano will open this fall inside the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City (1100 S. Hayes Street). The NYC-born Mexican restaurant maintains a local presence at National Harbor; its closed Penn Quarter location will soon flip into a Mi Vida. The 4,200-square-foot Arlington outpost, sliding into the former Sugar Factory space, will sport a large outdoor patio and tequila-fueled bar.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream plots D.C. expansion

Beloved Brooklyn-based brand Van Leeuwen Ice Cream plans to debut its first D.C. store in January in the Union Market district (416 Morse Street NE), followed by another in Adams Morgan (2421 18th Street NW), reports Washington Business Journal. The fast-growing dairy and non-dairy company churns out popular flavors like black cherry chip and raspberry layer cake. Additional scoop shops sit in Denver, Houston, and Philadelphia.

Cook Out is coming to NoVa

Born in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina, drive-thru chain Cook Out will open its first Northern Virginia location soon (8502 Centerville Road, Manassas Park). Cook Out has a cult following for its grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes, with other Virginia outposts in Fredericksburg and Henrico and one in Salisbury, Maryland.