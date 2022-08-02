Inside Chicken + Whiskey’s New Outpost Across From Nationals Park

Chicken + Whiskey, Logan Circle’s popular destination for Peruvian poultry and brown liquor, just unveiled a follow-up D.C. location right across from Nationals Park.

The sprawling Southeast site, located at the foot of Jair Lynch’s new condo building (70 N Street SE), comes from Maryland-based Star Restaurant Group (Doi Moi, The Walrus Oyster & Ale House).

Chicken + Whiskey debuted in 2017 along the bustling 14th Street NW strip, where Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo (Seven Reasons, Immigrant Food, Imperfecto) sends out slow-roasted chickens brined for 12 hours.

Unlike the narrow layout of the original — a chicken joint in the front, and a wall of whiskeys and vinyls behind a refrigerator door in the back — Chicken + Whiskey puts its two components side-by-side in Navy Yard with roll-up garage doors spanning the length of the facade.

The 4,100-square-foot space comes with a prep and production area in the basement, making it about 1,000 square feet larger than the original.

Pollo a la brasa, starting at $10.49 for a quarter chicken, comes with two sides, including beans, yuca fries, sweet plantains, and queso-slathered macaroni. Cassava-coated chicken strips, served with a choice of ají amarillo or house barbecue sauce, are also a top seller.

The Navy Yard outpost, open daily from 11 a.m. until as late as 2 a.m. on weekends, slings cocktails like a vodka-infused “Bitcoin Becky” and “Kool-Aid Caliente” spiked with tequila, blue curacao, and a passion berry-infused Chacho made on-site. For a quick buzz, there’s picklebacks, a homemade spin on Fireball, and peanut butter-and-jelly whiskey shots. Weekday happy hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all day Monday) features 25 percent-off whiskeys, $8 Old Fashioneds, and $9 Toki highballs.

Debut bar snacks in Navy Yard include Tajin-spiced wings, churro doughnuts, arepitas, and pulled chicken wrapped in a nacho cheese-crusted flour tortilla.

An outdoor extension between the restaurant and condo entrance will come to life during Nationals games with tables, portable bars, game day food and drink specials, and projector screens. Tucked under a covered overpass, the pop-up “Pollo Patio” fits about 65.

Chicken + Whiskey, which recently added an outpost in Columbia, Md., will make a Virginia debut next spring in the heart of Clarendon.