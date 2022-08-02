 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inside Chicken + Whiskey’s New Outpost Across From Nationals Park

The fast-growing brand brings South American rotisserie and Old Fashioneds to Navy Yard

by Tierney Plumb
Chicken + Whiskey cooks its namesake protein over wood charcoal.
Chicken + Whiskey

Chicken + Whiskey, Logan Circle’s popular destination for Peruvian poultry and brown liquor, just unveiled a follow-up D.C. location right across from Nationals Park.

The sprawling Southeast site, located at the foot of Jair Lynch’s new condo building (70 N Street SE), comes from Maryland-based Star Restaurant Group (Doi Moi, The Walrus Oyster & Ale House).

Chicken + Whiskey debuted in 2017 along the bustling 14th Street NW strip, where Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo (Seven Reasons, Immigrant Food, Imperfecto) sends out slow-roasted chickens brined for 12 hours.

A huge mural from South America-based artist Pepa Llama depicts the Inca sun god, Inti, surrounded by Peruvian plants.
Chicken + Whiskey

Unlike the narrow layout of the original — a chicken joint in the front, and a wall of whiskeys and vinyls behind a refrigerator door in the back — Chicken + Whiskey puts its two components side-by-side in Navy Yard with roll-up garage doors spanning the length of the facade.

The 4,100-square-foot space comes with a prep and production area in the basement, making it about 1,000 square feet larger than the original.

Upon entry, guests can choose the chicken joint on the right or the whiskey bar on the left (pictured).
Chicken + Whiskey
The whiskey list is 99 bottles deep, offering a mix of both rare domestic and international brands.
Chicken + Whiskey

Pollo a la brasa, starting at $10.49 for a quarter chicken, comes with two sides, including beans, yuca fries, sweet plantains, and queso-slathered macaroni. Cassava-coated chicken strips, served with a choice of ají amarillo or house barbecue sauce, are also a top seller.

The Navy Yard outpost, open daily from 11 a.m. until as late as 2 a.m. on weekends, slings cocktails like a vodka-infused “Bitcoin Becky” and “Kool-Aid Caliente” spiked with tequila, blue curacao, and a passion berry-infused Chacho made on-site. For a quick buzz, there’s picklebacks, a homemade spin on Fireball, and peanut butter-and-jelly whiskey shots. Weekday happy hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all day Monday) features 25 percent-off whiskeys, $8 Old Fashioneds, and $9 Toki highballs.

Chicken + Whiskey bottles cocktails and infuses its own spirits.
Chicken + Whiskey
An expanded arepas section stuffs crispy ground corn patties with pulled chicken and sofrito, stewed black beans, or pork belly.
Chicken + Whiskey

Debut bar snacks in Navy Yard include Tajin-spiced wings, churro doughnuts, arepitas, and pulled chicken wrapped in a nacho cheese-crusted flour tortilla.

A patio on N Street fits 18, with street seating for 54.

An outdoor extension between the restaurant and condo entrance will come to life during Nationals games with tables, portable bars, game day food and drink specials, and projector screens. Tucked under a covered overpass, the pop-up “Pollo Patio” fits about 65.

Chicken + Whiskey, which recently added an outpost in Columbia, Md., will make a Virginia debut next spring in the heart of Clarendon.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

NYC's Influential Speakeasy Angel’s Share Drops Into D.C. This Month

By Tierney Plumb

Adams Morgan's Rooftop Bar Big Sky Is Done — and More Closures

By Tierney Plumb

D.C.’s Nightlife Corridor Nets a Sleek Sushi Spot Led by a Morimoto Alum

By Tierney Plumb

A New Negroni Patio Debuts Downtown — and More Openings

By Tierney Plumb

Sip a Scenic Spritz at the Watergate’s New Late-Night Pickleball Court

By Tierney Plumb

Here Are the 2022 Rammy Awards Winners

By Tierney Plumb

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world