 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why Don’t More Bars Garnish Their Frozen Drinks With Sour Candy?

The Sour Patch watermelon garnish on this Hank’s cocktail makes it even more delightful

by Missy Frederick
A frozen pink cocktail with watermelon Sour Patch garnishes.
The Freakin’ Catalina Wine Mixer cocktail at Hank’s.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Ordering a frozen drink is almost guaranteed to put you in a more festive, vacation-y mood. Finding out that drink comes with a Sour Patch Kids candy garnish? Even more of a delight.

I was already sold on The Freakin’ Catalina Wine Mixer frozen cocktail at Hank’s Oyster Bar in Alexandria from the Step Brothers reference alone. The combination of ingredients sounded a little sweet to me, but also appealing and summery: rose wine, watermelon vodka, simple syrup, apple juice, peach schnapps, strawberry puree. But before I could take a sip, my inner twelve-year-old was already thrilled: the drink came garnished with several Sour Patch Watermelon candy garnishes.

The cocktail itself is a winner — despite those sweet ingredients, it isn’t too sugary, with the wine part of the equation the most dominant. The candies, which get even more toothsome when exposed to remnants of the frozen drink, provide an extra little thrill — the fact that the candy itself is both sweet and sour also helps keep the drink’s overall balance in check.

Hank’s isn’t the first bar in town to find cocktail inspiration in candy — think of Crazy Aunt Helen’s popular lemon drop cocktails (or does any remember when Dupont Circle bar Thomas Foolery was pouring Pop Rocks into its glasses a decade ago? Apparently the Alchemist is doing it today). Sure, it’s a gimmick — but it’s a gimmick this sour candy obsessive can get behind. Who’s up for making me a Warhead martini?

Foursquare

Hank's Oyster Bar - Old Town

1026 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314 (703) 739-4265 Visit Website

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Kinship’s Owner Eric Ziebold Responds to Racist Allegations From a Former Employee

By Tierney Plumb

HalfSmoke’s Expansion-Minded Owner Still Has Faith in Shopping Malls

By Lenore Adkins

A ‘Top Chef’ Alum Was Denied Entry Into a Downtown Sushi Hotspot Due to Her Shoes

By Tierney Plumb

4 Weekend Restaurant Recommendations From Eater Writers and Editors

By Eater Staff

Shaw’s Tequila-Fueled Cortez Closes to Make Way for a New Ethiopian Restaurant

By Tierney Plumb

Clarity Alum Jonathan Krinn Cooks at Georgetown’s Apéro This Month

By Tierney Plumb and Adele Chapin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world