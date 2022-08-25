 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rebel Taco’s lush, color-soaked patio front features a satellite bar (left) and communal tables.
Albert Ting for Rebel Taco

This D.C. Block Is the New Destination for All Things Taco

Local favorite Rebel Taco joins a Mt. Vernon Triangle stretch suddenly stuffed with Mexican spots

by Tierney Plumb

Is Mt. Vernon Triangle D.C.’s newest Mexican food hotspot? Rebel Taco’s long-awaited K Street NW location is the latest addition to a corridor randomly rising with taco-and-tequila places.

A wood-framed outdoor bar showcases margaritas in mango, strawberry, and seasonal (blueberry) flavors.
Albert Ting for Rebel Taco

The weeks-old Rebel Taco brings the neighborhood a four-hour happy hour, debut tacos like juicy lamb birria dipped in consomme, churro bites, and Coronas by the bucket. A floral-framed patio bar sends out fresh or frozen colorful margaritas and commands foot traffic attention out front (508 K Street NW). B Social Hospitality’s newest Rebel Taco trails 2021 arrivals of two Mexican restaurants at the same 5th and K Street intersection: Richard Sandoval’s flashy DLeña and trendy street taco chain Bartaco.

“When we signed the lease [in 2019], no tacos were really in the area,” B Social Hospitality co-owner Christal Bramson tells Eater. “That came as a surprise. But they are all very different.”

The Mexican cuisine cluster includes existing competition from next-door Laredo Taco Company, easily overlooked inside a 7-11 with surprisingly solid breakfast tacos, and fellow local chain El Sol Mexican Grill a little walk west on K Street NW.

An airy margarita garden and daily deals all over help Rebel Taco stand apart from the pack, with $8 margs, $6 sangrias, $6 wines, and $20 beer buckets from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Both Bartaco and DLeña offer shorter weekday happy hours at the bar only.) Bramson already notices lots of nearby AC Hotel guests rolling in with luggage for a post-checkout margarita.

A stylish “tequila library” sits on the mezzanine level.
Albert Ting for Rebel Taco

A fast-casual counter upon entry sends out Rebel Taco hits like cornflake-battered “Shrimp Gone Wild” tacos along with new cactus-topped tacos and a crunchy bowl. Rebel Taco’s inaugural D.C. location on U Street NW is offline for now, she says, and the team is toying with doing a late-night takeout window out front. The Clarendon-born taco truck will expand to suburbia soon with a 5,000-square-foot Rebel Taco in Brambleton, Virginia featuring a huge patio.

Mike and Christal Bramson’s fast-growing B Social Hospitality (Alias on 14th, Clarendon Pop-Up Bar, and The Lot) has two big area openings slated for September: feather-filled rooftop bar Coco B’s above B Live in Clarendon and The Cove, a tropical waterfront beer garden in Navy Yard.

Braised lamb shoulder tacos with Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro and consomme broth for dipping.
Albert Ting for Rebel Taco
Meaty burritos join weekend-only options stuffed with scrambled egg (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
Albert Ting for Rebel Taco
Rebel Taco serves grilled street corn, loaded nachos, and tacos on homemade corn tortillas.
Albert Ting for Rebel Taco

