Whitlow’s Bar & Grill Stages a Surprise Comeback to D.C.

Whitlow’s Bar & Grill, the historic watering hole that debuted in downtown D.C. around the end of World War II before eventually moving to Clarendon, will reopen inside city limits soon.

Founder David Whitlow opened the original Whitlow’s on the corner of 11th and E Streets NW in 1946. The bar relocated across the Potomac River to Arlington, where Whitlow’s On Wilson sat for 25 years before closing last summer (2854 Wilson Boulevard). The iconic corner building got a new life this spring as an energetic music venue called B Live.

On Thursday, August 4, Whitlow’s dropped a doozy on Instagram — unveiling its new Whitlow’s DC logo set to a remix of the 1960s hit “Feeling Good.” Whitlow’s declined to disclose the D.C. address or quadrant of its new home, telling Eater “we will be announcing soon.” The bar is currently hiring full-time bartenders.

Leading up to its last call in Clarendon, Whitlow’s owner Greg Griffin blamed the closure on the pandemic but hinted at plans to bring back the bar elsewhere down the line.

The Arlington nightlife attraction hosted live music several nights a week and served a big bar menu full of wings, burgers, and ribs. B Live’s B Social Hospitality team plans to revive its tiki-styled rooftop space as a tropical new bar called Coco B’s.

Whitlow’s, which famously only closed on Christmas Day and was featured in the 1980s movie Broadcast News, plans to resurrect its vertical neon signage out front of the D.C. reboot.