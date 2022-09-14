Where to Get Food for Rosh Hashanah Around D.C.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, starts in the evening on Sunday, September 25, and runs through Tuesday, September 27. Many families who observe do a celebratory dinner on Monday, September 26.

Symbolic foods like apples and honey represent a wish for a sweet new year, and savory sides typically include spiral-shaped challah bread, couscous with vegetables, and potato knishes. Mains like brisket and matzo balls commonly fill out the table. Rosh Hashanah is followed by Yom Kippur (October 4 to 5), a day of atonement and fasting. Together, they make the high holidays, ten of the most sacred days on the Jewish calendar.

Here are the D.C. restaurants and bakeries offering festive Rosh Hashanah meals for dine-in, delivery, and takeout.

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s online pantry sends out a spread of appetizers like raselhanout chickpeas, lemon schmaltz potatoes, and classic challah. For the main event there’s braised beef brisket, glazed salmon, and lamb and beef meatballs. Round out the night with an apple loaf or flourless chocolate caramel cake from Buzz Bakeshop. Prices run $11-$48. D.C. area delivery and pickup is available from Saturday, September 24 to Monday, September 26.

Cleveland Park’s modern Israeli restaurant celebrates Rosh Hashanah with a variety of dinner specials. Chef Ryan Moore prepares roasted haloumi with honey and apple marmalade; golden beet and pomegranate salad over labneh; oven-roasted figs with Cambozola cheese, walnuts and honey; salmon braised with chraimeh sauce and olives; sweet potato and date tzimmes; and braised beef brisket with carrots ($14 to $28). Available during dinner service, in addition to its full menu, on Sunday, September 25 through Tuesday, September 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 3311 Connecticut Avenue NW

The hit DMV-wide deli offers dinner boxes for the high holiday. A reheat-and-eat brisket dinner for four ($160) includes brown butter cherry and pecan kugel, seven-vegetable couscous, roasted carrot, pomegranate salad, and round challah. There’s also an apple cider doughnut cake served with a pint of Dolcezza’s wildflower honey gelato ($40). Order online for pickup and delivery (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.) on Sunday, September 25 to Monday, September 26 at four of its seven area locations: Park View, Capitol Hill, West End, and Pike & Rose. Multiple locations

Lettuce Entertain You

Three Lettuce Entertain You restaurants offer multi-course holiday menus for dine-in and carryout from Sunday, September 25 to Monday, September 26. Place takeout orders by Thursday, September 22.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab: The prix-fixe feast at the downtown standby includes gefilte fish with red beet horseradish; chopped liver bibb lettuce salad; matzo ball soup; herb roasted chicken or braised beef brisket with red wine bordelaise; and flourless chocolate cake or key lime pie ($64.95 per person; $29.95 for kids 12 and under). 750 15th Street NW

Mon Ami Gabi - Bethesda: A multi-course menu from executive chef Andrew Fleischauer includes challah bread with apples and honey, matzo ball soup, seared Atlantic salmon and more ($54.95 per person and $21.95 for those 12 and under). 7239 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland

Summer House - North Bethesda: The Pike & Rose restaurant’s spread includes challah bread with sliced apples and honey, matzo ball soup, slow-braised beef short rib, apple galette with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce, and more ($54.95 per guest, and $24.95 for kids 12). 11825 Grand Park Avenue, North Bethesda, Maryland

The fast-growing Boston import whips up Rosh Hashanah favorites at its eight area locations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Choose from round braided challah, honey cake, honey apple cake, and handmade apple pie — an annual fall favorite featuring seven granny smith apples in each pie. Place orders ($10-$40) by Sunday, September 18 for pickup between September 22 to 27. Multiple locations

The East Coast chain sprinkles high holiday favorites across dine-in and takeout menus at most Founding Farmers branches (Montgomery County, Tysons, and Reston Station) and Farmers & Distillers in D.C. A la carte options include homemade round challah, matzo ball soup, tzimmes, potato latkes, apricot sticky chicken, slow-cooked brisket, and its decadent flourless chocolate cake (note: its kitchens are unable to cook kosher). On the takeout front, order heat-and-eat meals for four by Thursday, September 22 for pickup on Monday, September 26. Available from Rosh Hashanah through Yom Kippur. Multiple locations