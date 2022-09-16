6 Exciting Bars to Look Forward to This Fall in D.C.

A cluster of brand new bars are putting the finishing touches on spaces and cocktail menus in anticipation for a fall debut in D.C. Here are more anticipated area arrivals to track in the coming months. For the top new bars to try around town right now, go here.

Vagabond: Restaurateur Eric Heidenberger (Shaw Tavern, 801, Prost DC) expands to Dupont Circle and reinvigorates the old Rebellion space that’s sat empty for the past two years. The replacement’s look and menu remain under wraps, but a website widget that links to a Patrick Swayze fan page implies it’s going to be a fun one.

Late September/early October; 1836 18th Street NW

Bo & Ivy Distillers

Ivy City’s latest distillery attraction debuts a classy new cocktail room with 28 seats. Bo & Ivy took over the old Jos. A. Magnus facility a few years ago and got to work on churning out small-batch corn whiskey, vodka, and gin. The renovated bar retains the layout of the Murray Hill Club, with windows looking out at the stills and production floor. A rotating menu of 10 cocktails will feature a few classics on call. Three local brands contribute to recipes: Cane Collective (fresh mixers and syrups), Artemisia Farm & Vineyard (aromatized wines) and Gordy’s Pickle Jar (pickles and brine).

Currently projected to open in early October; 2052 West Virginia Avenue NE

Hours will be Thursday to Friday 4 p.m. 10 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. 6 p.m.

Buddy’s

The petite space that housed acclaimed Columbia Heights cocktail bar Room 11 will get a new life as Buddy’s. The idea behind the new venture is to “create a cool place with industry people in mind,” says managing partner Evan Cablayan.

Shooting for late-October; 11th and Lamont Street NW

Easy Company: A fountain-framed morsel of D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront will transform into an airy new gathering spot for carafes, charcuterie, and other wine-friendly snacks. The debut wine bar from Better Hospitality Group (BHG) features an all-draft list of rotating red, white, prosecco, rosé, and sangria, available by the glass, half carafe, or carafe. An extensive by-the-bottle list, including large-format options like 750-ml. bottles and magnums, will also be in the mix. The group also runs Boardwalk at the Wharf. Opening this fall.

98 Blair Alley SW

Duffy’s

The Dupont Circle sports bar that’s famous for its chicken wings just announced plans to add an additional location on Capitol Hill soon.

1901 C Street SE

Colada Shop

The fast-growing Cuban cafe adds a Dupont Circle outpost with reliable rum cocktails like a pina colada, mojito, and Cascara Cuba Libre (dark rum, Mexican coke, cascara bitters), plus seasonal slushies and to-go cocktail pouches.

An opening date is currently scheduled for November 10; 1900 N Street NW