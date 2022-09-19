 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Money Muscle BBQ’s Owners Buy a Fledgling Fried Chicken Stand in Silver Spring

Fryer’s Roadside just closed to make way for a retooled walk-up venture with barbecue

by Tierney Plumb
Money Muscle pitmaster and Emporia, Virginia, native Ed Reavis expands his Maryland footprint this fall.
Reema Desai

Silver Spring’s year-old fried chicken shack and soft-serve stand Fryer’s Roadside was just scooped up by a nearby restaurant group with some serious smoker skills.

Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring, just purchased Fryer’s Roadside at Meadowood Shopping Center (12830 New Hampshire Avenue) and plan to reopen later this fall.

All Set managing partner Jennifer Meltzer and chef Ed Reavis just bought Fryer’s Roadside.
Scott Suchman

The menu will stick with the fried chicken and soft-serve ice cream that Fryer’s was known for over its quick run, along with the addition of smoked meats and other barbecue offerings from Money Muscle BBQ. The acclaimed food truck and takeout operation, birthed out of All Set during the pandemic, pumps up pulled pork, brisket, and bone-in beef ribs with standout sauces in regional styles from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kansas.

Fryer’s Roadside was an experimental project from first-time chef Steve Engelhardt, a former bartender at District Chophouse and the Hamilton who took on a Popeye’s gig during the pandemic to hone his poultry chops. Despite his novice experience, Fryer’s Roadside got praise from Washington Post food reporter Tim Carman for its “tasty” bone-in fried chicken and skin-on French fries “perfect in every way.”

Engelhardt recently decided to put the restaurant on the market with an asking price of $150,000. Reavis and Meltzer quickly pounced on the Maryland expansion opportunity, located five miles north of their ventures along Colesville Road. They assumed ownership on Saturday, September 17.

Carman column - Fryers Roadside
Fryer’s Roadside co-owners Oscar Sanchez, Steve Engelhardt and Rossi Coefield.
Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post
Carman column - Fryers Roadside
Chicken in “home-style” to “extremely spicy” variations fresh out of the fryer at Fryer’s Roadside.
Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

All restaurant equipment was included in the sudden sale of Fryer’s, which formerly housed Chopaan Kabob House.

Follow All Set and Money Muscle BBQ on social media and online for updates on the new restaurant. The fast-growing group teamed up with Maryland mainstay Denizens Brewing Co. this spring to revamp the food menu at its 3-year-old production facility and taproom in Riverdale Park.

