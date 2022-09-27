The Chefs at Bammy’s and Moon Rabbit Start an Industry Running Club Next Month

D.C. chefs Chris Morgan (Bammy’s) and Kevin Tien (Moon Rabbit) team up to lead a new nighttime running club that gives fellow restaurant workers an endorphins-releasing outlet and healthy alternative to shift drinks. Be it a brisk walk, light jog, or quick pace, all experience levels are invited to come work up a sweat at the monthly 5K meetup at 11:30 p.m. The first organized run is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, with a starting line outside of Bammy’s (301 Water Street SE). “It’s a safe space for everyone to let off steam after work,” says Tien, who got his running start doing cross country in middle school. Morgan’s running roots date back to 2009 as a way to shed the freshman 15 and he now regularly clocks seven miles at the crack of dawn (Rock Creek Park is his favorite trail). “Whether you’re washing dishes or running a restaurant, it’s really taxing,” says Morgan. “Running is an amazing way to stay cool, calm, and collected.” The inaugural waterfront jog takes participants to the Wharf’s Moon Rabbit and back. They plan to add future courses around the National Mall — and post-run midnight snacks at Bammy’s — as the club gains ground.

Last call for Menya Hosaki’s dipping ramen

Today is the last Tsukemen Tuesday of the year at Menya Hosaki. Since July, the Petworth shop commanded long lines each week to slurp Japan’s super-popular dipping ramen. Swing by this afternoon for the bowl that started it all: spicy tonkotsu dipping broth. Look for new “special bowls” to replace the Tuesday offering.

Team Imperfecto is putting on the Ritz this week

Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger and chef Enrique Limardo (Seven Reasons, Imperfecto) officially add the Ritz-Carlton Washington D.C.’s posh lobby-level Quadrant lounge to its growing portfolio on Saturday, October 1. Look for a revised menu full of modern French-American fare and contemporary twists on classic cocktails. The Ritz’s old Westend Bistro will get a completely new look and Spanish-meets-Latin American focus under their watch and reopen as The Saga next spring.

Bars can pour 22 hours a day during World Cup

D.C. bars can operate around the clock during the month-long World Cup in Qatar (November 20 to December 18). Because overseas soccer matches have a seven-hour time difference, D.C. Council just passed emergency legislation to let bars, restaurants, and breweries stay open 24 hours a day (alcohol sales will, however, have to take a time out from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.). The kickoff game between Qatar and Ecuador airs 11 a.m. D.C. time.