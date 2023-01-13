 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tysons Corner Is Getting a Massive American Tavern With a Rye Lounge

Ox & Rye comes from the owner of Arlington hangouts like Copperwood Tavern and Brass Rabbit

by Tierney Plumb
Ox & Rye will sit directly across from corporate events and performing arts center Capital One Hall.
Capital One

An all-day American eatery called Ox & Rye will swing open next to Capital One’s global headquarters this winter.

The newly announced restaurant for Tysons Corner comes from prolific Northern Virginia restaurateur Reese Gardner, who also runs Arlington standbys Copperwood Tavern, the Pinemoor, and Brass Rabbit.

His latest 318-seat restaurant will center around local cuts of beef and American comfort food classics (7770 Capital One Tower Road, Tysons, Virginia). True to its name, Ox & Rye will offer an abundant selection of rye whiskeys.

The brown spirit will make its way into a lengthy cocktail list, and the bar will also showcase regional beers and wines. The 11,000-square-foot eatery will sport a wraparound patio with a retractable storefront and big private party room. Ox & Rye, which marks Gardner’s seventh area restaurant, will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, late-night service, and weekend brunch. His hospitality group Wooden Nickel Bar Company also includes Quinn’s on the Corner and Dudley’s.

Walkable from McLean Metro Station on the Silver Line, Ox & Rye sits in the crossroads of the booming entertainment complex known as Capital One Center.

The 25-acre development, anchored by the credit card giant’s 10,000-person global headquarters, is also home to Starr Hill Biergarten at the Perch and scenic Japanese izakaya Wren atop the Watermark Hotel.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

A Bronx-Born Chef Breaks Out With a Nostalgic Deli for Old Town

By Tierney Plumb

After a Long Hiatus, Top Thai Pop-Up Alfie’s Returns to Adams Morgan

By Tierney Plumb

Vienna, Virginia, Scores a Ramen Bar for ‘Night Owls’

By Tierney Plumb

Insomnia Cookies Supersizes Its D.C. Presence — and More Openings

By Tierney Plumb

As the House Stands Still, Nearby Union Pub Lays Down a $218 Deal 

By Tierney Plumb

D.C. Food Writers Reveal Their Best Restaurant Meals of 2022

By Adele Chapin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world