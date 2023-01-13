Tysons Corner Is Getting a Massive American Tavern With a Rye Lounge

An all-day American eatery called Ox & Rye will swing open next to Capital One’s global headquarters this winter.

The newly announced restaurant for Tysons Corner comes from prolific Northern Virginia restaurateur Reese Gardner, who also runs Arlington standbys Copperwood Tavern, the Pinemoor, and Brass Rabbit.

His latest 318-seat restaurant will center around local cuts of beef and American comfort food classics (7770 Capital One Tower Road, Tysons, Virginia). True to its name, Ox & Rye will offer an abundant selection of rye whiskeys.

The brown spirit will make its way into a lengthy cocktail list, and the bar will also showcase regional beers and wines. The 11,000-square-foot eatery will sport a wraparound patio with a retractable storefront and big private party room. Ox & Rye, which marks Gardner’s seventh area restaurant, will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, late-night service, and weekend brunch. His hospitality group Wooden Nickel Bar Company also includes Quinn’s on the Corner and Dudley’s.

Walkable from McLean Metro Station on the Silver Line, Ox & Rye sits in the crossroads of the booming entertainment complex known as Capital One Center.

The 25-acre development, anchored by the credit card giant’s 10,000-person global headquarters, is also home to Starr Hill Biergarten at the Perch and scenic Japanese izakaya Wren atop the Watermark Hotel.