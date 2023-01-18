Atlanta’s Hit Burger Bar Slutty Vegan Solidifies a D.C. Location

After teasing D.C. diners with plenty of pop-up cameos, Atlanta’s sassy burger sensation Slutty Vegan will plant a permanent locale on H Street NE this year. The cult chain will make its D.C. debut in a newly purchased brick building (1246 H Street NE), its founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole announced via Instagram last week. D.C. will join a growing list of East Coast outposts that draw massive lines and big-name fans like Shaquille O’Neil and Tyler Perry. Cole is a rising celebrity in her own right; the Black business owner, cookbook author, and philanthropist is a guest on today’s Drew Barrymore Show alongside comedian Chelsea Handler. Eater reached out to Slutty Vegan for more on its D.C. arrival, which will have fast-casual competition across the street from meat-free pioneer Pow Pow. Cole made unsavory headlines last week when a former employee of her Atlanta restaurant Bar Vegan filed a lawsuit alleging unpaid wages, of which she adamantly denies.

Atlas Brew Works expands to Alexandria

Atlas Brew Works, D.C.’s sole solar-powered brewery with sites in Ivy City and Navy Yard, will expand across state lines this year with a newly announced facility in Alexandria. The 6,000-square-foot location sits in Carlyle Crossing, a flashy mixed-use development taking shape in the Eisenhower East neighborhood. New York-styled Andy’s Pizza will also be on-site. Ted’s Bulletin and its offshoot Sidekick Bakery will also open there this year.

An adults-only golf course for Navy Yard nears opening

Swingers Navy Yard swings open Friday, March 10, marking the London-bred brand’s third U.S. location to date. The 23,000-square-foot entertainment complex spanning two floors packs in three nine-hole courses, a food hall, and multiple cocktail stations like the “Boathouse Bar” as a nod to its waterfront location. Partner KNEAD Hospitality And Design imports the same stalls found at D.C.’s Dupont original; look for Mexican street foods (Tu Taco), Southern sandwiches (Lil’ Succotash), oven-fired pizza (KNEADZA Pizza) and sweets (Mah-Ze-Dahr). At least nine more Swingers will open by the end of 2025.

Bammy’s gets into the burger business

From Wednesdays to Fridays this winter, Navy Yard’s essential Caribbean standby Bammy’s flips into a burger bar at night (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.). Trivia, also starting January 25, runs every Wednesday with prizes like bottles of rum punch and gift cards. D.C.’s Dangerously Delicious Pies will also sell slices. Take a first look at the casual takeover, which includes fried chicken from chef Peter Prime, here: