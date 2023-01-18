 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sourdough Flies Off the Shelves at Maryland’s Buzziest New Bakery

Manifest Bread’s anticipated Riverdale Park flagship fields crazy demand for its time-intensive breads, cookies, and sweets

by Tierney Plumb
Manifest Bread counts crispy sourdough as its top seller.
Manifest Bread

Manifest Bread, a sourdough startup with a devoted DMV following, now has a brick-and-mortar bakery in Riverdale Park. And if early sales numbers are any indication, cutting carbs clearly isn’t a New Year’s resolution for many Marylanders.

The organic bakery off the Route 1 corridor (6208 Rhode Island Avenue, Riverdale Park, Maryland) made and sold around 400 cookies and pastries and over 250 loaves, baguettes, and bialys during opening weekend this month. Hours are Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays with Riverdale Park Farmer’s Market.

“Bread has been going fast. It takes three days [to] make what you see on the shelf,” says Rick Cook, who owns the fledgling bakery with his wife, Tyes.

Manifest Bread

The fine-dining restaurant vets started the grassroots business out of their home in 2018, and pandemic demand for loaves helped Manifest become a bonafide delivery and pre-order operation.

Its word-of-mouth sourdough got a big break last fall with a prominent placement on Michelin-starred chef Johnny Spero’s Basque-themed menu at Bar Spero, served with La Tur butter or on its own. Rick Cook previously cooked at Eric Ziebold’s now-closed CityZen, Blacksalt, Etto, and 2Amys, while Tyes managed operations at places like Pearl Dive, Fiola Mare, Del Mar, and Obelisk.

Carbs galore at Manifest Bread.
Manifest Bread

Baguettes—cooked “bold and dark like all of our breads”—are its most sought-after menu item and can’t seem to stay in stock, he says. They’re made mostly with sourdough, a tap of yeast, and “a good measure” of freshly-milled mixed organic grains.

A $60,000 fundraising effort helped the couple purchase essential equipment like a stone mill made in Vermont that mills most of its flour in-house, a dough mixer, and massive deck oven.

Meanwhile, its cookies have proven “impossible to keep up with demand,” he says. Three opening varieties include chocolate chip walnut, ginger molasses, and oatmeal and date—its only gluten-free offering as of now. Other successful sweets out of the gate include chocolate babka and pear jelly crumbles. Spicy sweet potato focaccia by the slice consistently sells out “so quickly,” he adds. The sleeper hit is its “Bran-ana” muffin, which makes use of Manifest’s excess bran, ripe bananas, and buttermilk.

The nucleus of the bread-making operation at Manifest.
Manifest Bread

The tiny cafe with a walk-up counter carves out room for just two two-top tables, a three-seat bar, and brass kick-rail stand to “slug a quick cortado,” he says. Starting Thursday, January 19, wine on tap and by the bottle will enter the fold, along with beer and cocktails later on.

He hopes customers stay patient as Manifest finds its footing opening with a skeleton crew; “we are looking for good help like everyone else,” he says. The couple’s 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons are keeping them busy at home, too.

Manifest is currently hiring bakers, prep cooks, dishwashers, and a barista.

Manifest Bread was born in the Cooks’ home in 2018.
Manifest Bread
Rick and Tyes Cook working the dough with their 3-year-old son at Manifest Bread.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Atlanta’s Hit Burger Bar Slutty Vegan Solidifies a D.C. Location

By Tierney Plumb

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

By Tierney Plumb

Fudge Factory Kilwins Lands at the Wharf — and More Openings

By Tierney Plumb

Tysons Corner Is Getting a Massive American Tavern With a Rye Lounge

By Tierney Plumb

A Bronx-Born Chef Breaks Out With a Nostalgic Deli for Old Town

By Tierney Plumb

After a Long Hiatus, Top Thai Pop-Up Alfie’s Returns to Adams Morgan

By Tierney Plumb

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world