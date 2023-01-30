Gordon Ramsay’s Beef Wellington Sensation Hell’s Kitchen Goes Live in D.C.

Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s showy surf-and-turf restaurant made famous by its hit namesake show, makes its anticipated D.C. debut along the Southwest Waterfront tonight at 5 p.m.

The expletive-laden TV personality first came to town last fall with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at the Wharf. But that fast-casual spot pales in comparison to its behemoth standalone sibling planted prominently on the Potomac River (652 Wharf Street SW). The Vegas import brings Strip-like status to the Wharf, with pent-up demand out of the gate; its reservation portal shows a month-long wait list for a dinner table for two.

The 14,802-square-foot restaurant puts its maximalist design on full display, starting with hulking red lights spelling out Hell’s Kitchen in caps. Inside the two-story venue, find floor-to-ceiling views of its tony waterfront neighborhood, a lengthy open kitchen illuminated in its iconic red-and-blue color scheme, and digital displays of flames darting around the main dining room.

Two bars on each floor send out cocktails like the “Notes from Gordon” (Plymouth gin, green tea, lemongrass, peach, and lemon), garnished with a pithy printed paper. Unroll the Union Jack scroll to read a quote plucked straight from his show. Think: “This chicken is so uncooked that a skilled vet could still save him.”

The “Fear & Loathing” nods to the restaurant’s Sin City roots, made with mezcal, Luxardo cherries, and citrus. In a reminder that you just may still be in D.C., the “Chesapeake Bay Cooler” mocktail contains lime, coriander, jalapeno, and smoked salt foam. No drink dips under $18.

Dining here is also an extravagant affair. A half-dozen oysters go for $24, and an adorable pile of tuna tartare with a sliver of pickled fresno pepper carries the same price tag. Wagyu meatballs, seared foie gras, and lobster risotto all sit snugly together on the appetizer menu, each attempting to outdo the other in outrageousness.

The entree portion of the menu showcases Ramsay’s signature classic: beef Wellington ($65), a medium-rare medallion meticulously wrapped in puff pastry, set on a pillow of potato puree under a gloopy red-wine reduction. Other beef-based options include the short rib ($48), filet mignon ($55), and the priciest dish in sight: a 24-ounce ribeye for $90. Should the meat not be enough, ostentatious enhancements include lobster tail ($24), foie gras ($20), and shavings of newly arrived black truffles ($22). Sides of Brussels sprouts and cauliflower contribute a hint of vegetables in the inverted Ramsay food pyramid.

Ramsay’s specialty sticky toffee pudding ($14), served with dulce de leche ice cream, is for dessert. The restaurant also offers a three-course tasting option ($90) that includes an appetizer, plus that best-selling beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding. A wine pairing is also available ($155 total).

Hell’s Kitchen is an immersive, real-life version of his competitive cooking show on Fox, which means a promotional opportunity is never overlooked. Cocktail napkins are emblazoned with its “HK” and pitchfork logo, and giant cocktail ice cubes and fruit rinds also sport stamped symbols. The entry-level bar area carves out room for a souvenir shop selling cookbooks and “Go to Hell” tote bags, all set to a photo backdrop of Hell’s Kitchen winners framed on the wall.

Enormous portraits of Ramsay with his arms crossed, flanked by angel wings that end in chef’s knives, watch over guests on both floors. The stairwell connecting the two is lined with a massive, glassy wine cellar with room for hundreds of bottles.

“Washington, D.C. is a remarkable city with so much history and an amazing culinary scene. After years in the making, I couldn’t be more excited to officially open the doors,” says Ramsay, in a statement.

There are more than 20 Ramsay restaurants in the U.S.—and more than 50 around the world—under such labels as Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen, and Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza. That all-you-can-eat slice shop out of London will land in Penn Quarter this year, filling out Ramsay’s trifecta of planned D.C. eateries. The East Coast will get another Hell’s Kitchen in downtown Miami this year.