 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michelin Teases Out 10 Additions to Its Upcoming D.C. Guide

Restaurants that may be in the running for stars or Bib Gourmand status

by Tierney Plumb
Spanish-themed Saga inside the Ritz-Carlton Washington D.C. is named in the upcoming 2023 Michelin Guide.
The Saga
Tierney Plumb is the editor of Eater DC, covering all things food and drink around the nation's capital.

Ahead of its big 2023 reveal next month, Michelin Guide named 10 new D.C. restaurants that could be up for star(s) or Bib Gourmand (“good value”) status. All instantly join the coveted little red book’s selection of “recommended” restaurants.

Japanese chef Makoto Okuwa’s multi-part Love, Makoto gets two separate shout-outs for its Beloved BBQ and Dear Sushi establishments. Also on the list: downtown’s Italian showpiece Grazie Nonna, Palisades tasting room Kappo, and Dupont’s Chang Chang — Chinese chef Peter Chang’s first D.C. restaurant. Petworth’s pint-sized Little Vietnam, which just announced it’s looking for a new home, is also on Michelin’s radar.

Michelin Guide’s annual crowning of D.C. stars adopts a new structure this year, announced alongside two other cities (New York and Chicago) at an invitation-only ceremony on Tuesday, November 7 in TriBeCa.

Mussels at Shaw’s French-themed Petite Cerise
Scott Suchman/Petite Cerise

The D.C. area is currently home to 36 Bib Gourmand-designated eateries and 24 Michelin-starred restaurants, but only one holds the title of its highest three-starred status: Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia. Teasing out choices before the big reveal — a move that started in 2022 — marks a turn from Michelin’s former format as an attempt at making the guide more relevant. D.C. chefs that already hold Michelin stars — Enrique Limardo, Michael Rafidi, and Jeremiah Langhorne — get new nods for the Saga, Yellow, and Petite Cerise, respectively.

Here’s the list of TBA additions with some inspector notes about each restaurant:

Beloved BBQ at Love, Makoto (Japanese): “Naturally, meat plays the starring role here. Some of the flavorful selections include prime short rib with sudachi, sea salt and black pepper; Wagyu New York strip with lime and wasabi; and aged beef tongue with excellent gamey notes.”

Chang Chang (Chinese):Named for owner and well-known local chef Peter Chang, this Dupont Circle dweller has a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with a plush look and feel. The kitchen echoes the stylish look with elevated takes on classic Chinese dishes.”

Chef Peter Chang’s Chang Chang in Dupont
Melissa Hom/Chang Chang
Nigiri at Love, Makoto’s Dear Sushi
Mike Fuentes Photography/Dear Sushi at Love, Makoto

Dear Sushi at Love, Makoto (Sushi): Are you ready for the toughest decision of your night? At Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Love, Makoto, three unique concepts await under one very beautiful roof. You can’t go wrong with any of the choices, but Dear Sushi is certainly a winner.”

Grazie Nonna (Italian-American): Chef Gerald Addison and Casey Patten are behind this spot that’s long on nostalgia and short on shortcuts. This is hearty food that uses quality ingredients while channeling the memories of Mr. Patten’s nonna’s cooking.”

Pastas and pies at Grazie Nonna
Rey Lopez/Grazie Nonna

Kappo (Japanese):Located a few steps below street level, this restaurant from Chef Minoru Ogawa has a minimalist decor. The counter faces the sunken kitchen where an eight-course Kappo-style tasting menu with a focus on Wagyu woven with seafood is the main event. The kitchen is exacting when it comes to flavors, but their style is approachable.”

Little Vietnam (Vietnamese): A merry band of friends have come together to deliver bold flavors from Vietnam and beyond. From cumin lamb dumplings lashed in chili oil to duck fat rice to an off-menu chicken Caesar rice wrap stuffed with chicken skin, the tightly curated menu is as tasteful as it is inspired.”

Petite Cerise (French): “Everything old is new again at Petite Cerise, where classic French bistro fare is the order of the day ... Kick things off on the lighter side with a slice of bread browned to a crisp and topped with yellowfin tuna with preserved chili mayo, or go all in with an order of foie gras beignets with raspberry sauce for a sweet-savory hit.”

Pita sandwiches at Yellow
Scott Suchman/Yellow

Rania (Indian):Chef Chetan Shetty, formerly of Indian Accent in New York, delivers something entirely new here with an inventive three- and four-course prix fixe menu. There are plenty of contemporary touches along with a few surprises (think braised pork belly vindalooo).”

Yellow (Middle Eastern): Chef/owner Michael Rafidi and team are behind this daytime casual concept in Georgetown where Levantine cooking takes center stage thanks to a wood-burning oven. It’s always humming here, where long lines form for pastries, breakfast sandwiches or shashuka in the morning and pita sandwiches, spreads and sides (creamy labne with charred corn, urfa chili crisp and smoked feta, anyone?).”

The Saga (Spanish): “The Saga is the latest from Enrique Limardo of Imperfecto ... Tapas and small plates are plentiful; enjoy the reimagined pan con tomate or patatas bravas. The menu features an entire section devoted to arroz, and the arroz morada is a worthy choice.”

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Perry’s Introduces D.C. to Japanese Breakfast Service This Month

By Tierney Plumb

Roasting Plant, the Willy Wonka of Coffee Shops, Opens First D.C. Location

By Kalina Newman

D.C.’s Super-Seasonal Staple Equinox Is on the Move

By Abi Newhouse

Union Market Hosts a Barbecue-Fueled Country Music Festival This Month

By Tierney Plumb and Eater Staff

NYC’s Essential Ice Cream Shop Malai Expands to D.C. Next Year

By Alyssa Langer

A Flashy Formula 1 Bar Zooms Into D.C. Next Summer

By Tierney Plumb