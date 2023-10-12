Yet Another NYC Ice Cream Shop Comes to D.C., But This Time With Booze

A bar disguised as an ice cream store is coming to D.C. Boozy ice cream empire Tipsy Scoop busts into the nation’s capital in November with its first-ever “barlour” outside of New York.

Billed as NYC’s first alcoholic ice cream parlor, Tipsy Scoop caters to the sweet tooth in search of a buzz in each cold bite. Tipsy Scoop (675 I Street NW) slides into the old home of all-day cafe Baker’s Daughter, which just opened a new Georgetown locale this week. Tipsy Scoop’s tentative opening date is set for Saturday, November 18, with plans to operate Tuesdays to Sundays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tipsy Scoop specializes in ice creams and sorbets infused with mixed drinks, stouts, and wines, with lots of love for locals. D.C. will get its own on-brand flavor that unites cherry blossom ice cream with Ivy City distiller Republic Restoratives’ Civic Vodka.

Each cup, cone, and pint comes in at 5-percent ABV, or the equivalent of a regular beer, with flavors meant mimic the taste of classic and contemporary cocktails. Crowd-pleasing favorites making their way down to D.C. include Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel, Spiked Hazelnut Iced Coffee, Tequila Mexican Hot Chocolate, and Mango Margarita Sorbet.

The Manhattan flagship started scooping in 2017, followed by two more NYC “barlours” in Long Beach and Brooklyn. After D.C., Tipsy Scoop embarks on a West Coast expansion to Phoenix and Portland next spring.

Tipsy Scoop is the latest Big Apple brand to break into the D.C. market. NYC import Van Leeuwen Ice Cream made a big 2023 debut with three new stores scattered across the city. And Brooklyn’s beloved Malai just announced plans to bring its Indian-influenced flavors to the 14th Street NW corridor next spring.

Patrons can saddle up to Tipsy Scoop to order boozy ice cream “flights” on a wooden board or seasonal sundaes adorned in sprinkles, gummies, and other whimsical toppings. Fun flavors for fall include a Mudslide made with Mozart chocolate pumpkin and coffee liqueur and Barr Hill Bees Knees Sorbet.

The 21-and-up sweets shop will also stocked with pints, ice cream sandwiches, and boozy cakes for purchase, with options for takeout, delivery, and catering.

Founder Melissa Tavss comes from a long lineage of ice cream aficionados, dating back to her great, great, great-grandfather who sold homemade scoops out of a pushcart in Scotland. Her great-grandfather formerly served as the president of Ice Cream Alliance in Great Britain.

The D.C. area’s ice cream game is on fire right now. The latest new option is Crème de la Crop, an all-vegan scoop shop from a former Michelin-starred pastry chef, in Herndon, Virginia.