Glassey’s Incoming Replacement Lets the Public Choose the Menu Each Month

The first-time restaurateurs behind modern Indian eatery Glassey will soon flip their Bloomingdale space into a frenetic food hall that changes up the cuisine every single month (1625 First Street NW). Mood Swings Food Hall will turn to its social media followers to decide what to serve next, and the cuisine with the most online votes wins. Soul food, Mexican, Chinese, Italian, or modern American? The choice is theirs. The family-run venture with a full bar comes from Taj Sohal and her mom, Anju Gill, who continues to lead the kitchen. Over its 3-year run, Glassey was known for its creative mashups (masala fries), North Indian staples (samosas, butter chicken), and $6 happy hour specials. The idea behind the rotating food hall stems from an ongoing mother-daughter dilemma on “never being able to agree on what the f*%# to eat,” per its website.

New eats for D.C. sports fans

Capital One Arena just kicked off NHL season with a fresh influx of concessions that root for the home team. That includes DMV-wide chain Chiko, which brings crab rangoon and sticky Chinese ribs to Section 106; sandwiches from Petworth parlor Honeymoon Chicken (Section 110); and Mexican street foods from Little Miner Taco (Sections 107 and 432). Baltimore-born Stuggy’s Sandwich Shop adds crab mac-and-cheese hot dogs, mini corn dogs, cheese curds to the mix in Section 105. High-tech alcohol additions throughout the arena include perfectly poured beers and cocktails at the touch of a button.

Last call for Speaker stalemate special?

If nominated House speaker Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wins the battle for the gavel today, the weeks-long “Speaker of the Pub” special at Union Pub will come to a close. The nonpartisan standby near Capitol Hill honors the ongoing speaker spectacle, under way since October 4 when Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was iced out, with a punny party special. The $218 group deal includes 2 buckets of icy Budweiser or Bud Light beers, 8 shots of whiskey, a bottle of wine and another of “fancy” bubbly, a platter of totchos, and a wooden gavel. It remains unclear, however, if Jordan has the 217 votes he needs to win.

KitchenCray’s chef resurfaces in D.C.

Chef J.R. Robinson, who was recently forced to closed his H Street hit KitchenCray after neighborhood pushback, brings his famed catfish and crabby grits to another Black-owned business in D.C. He’s the newly named executive chef and partner at Hill East’s year-old Capitol Square Bar & Grill, which sits a mile south from his shuttered restaurant. At his latest workplace, which already specializes in African cuisine, he plans to add jerk chicken and other Caribbean soul foods while retaining favorites like deep-fried puff puff. [DCist]