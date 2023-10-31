Big-Name U.S. Chefs Stage a Rare Meetup in Georgetown This Weekend

A star-studded cast of top chefs and winemakers around the country flock to D.C. this week to cook and pour all in one place. Celebrity West Coast chef and Bourbon Steak founder Michael Mina wrangled Michelin-starred talent and fellow James Beard Award-winning friends to join him at his annual Georgetown Wine & Dine festival.

Back at the Four Seasons hotel for its second year, the two-day culinary showcase (Thursday, November 2 and and Friday, November 3) benefits Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital. Each visiting chef will contribute a dish to an eight-course “Winemaker & Celebrity Chefs Dinner” on Friday night (2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW).

That includes New Orleans powerhouse chef Nina Compton, Mina Group partner Adam Sobel, Altamarea Group alum Michael White, who’s gearing up to open an Italian hotspot in Midtown, Hillary Sterling, the mastermind behind NYC’s live-fire sensation Ci Siamo, Miami empire builder Jose Mendin (Pubbelly, Casa Isola), and Brad Kilgore, culinary director of Wynwood’s debut hotel the Arlo. Local names include Gilles Epié (L’Avant-Garde), Stephane Gratier (Boulangerie Christophe), and Yuan Tang (Rooster & Owl).

Building on its inaugural year, the 2023 Georgetown Wine & Dine edition will include two full days of (wine) tastings, masterclasses, and intimate gatherings. Tickets for various activations ($195-$895) can still be purchased here.

“I love the format. It’s a great kickoff for expansion, of being able to have a lot of great chefs coming in [to town] for it,” says Mina.

There’s also more hard-to-get wines this year than last. Guests can score a first taste of Fortunate Son Wines — the newest project from Napa Valley’s cult winemaker Jayson Woodbridge of Hundred Acre fame, whose bottles boast a four-digit price tag and five-year waiting list. Other special deliveries include 375-ml. bottles of late harvest Petit Manseng from Virginia’s Linden Vineyards.

“We are just trying to keep it fun and mix it up,” says Bourbon Steak’s longtime head sommelier Winn Roberton.

Mina made a big splash in D.C. back in 2009 with the debut of the posh steakhouse that continues to remain relevant. He just so happened to make its biggest menu change ever over the past few months with help from his right-hand man Sobel.

New twice-stuffed baked Duchesse potatoes is a fancy French take on tater tots. And a decadent answer to pot pie ($130) features Maine lobster dumplings, baby leeks, and black trumpets. Pair the pie with Macallan’s 15-year double cask pours as part of the seasonal chalet menu resurfacing on the patio soon. And an expanded salad selection includes an ice-cold crunchy vegetable salad with funky herbs and lemongrass-ginger tea.

“I think it’s one of the best menus we’ve had. We’re moving Bourbon Steak forward to the future. It’s become a classic but still has the ability to stay fresh and modern,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mina is working on opening two more D.C. restaurants — an Italian restaurant and rooftop lounge — at the new City Ridge development near Tenleytown. “It’s moving along and definitely happening — it’s a matter of really nailing down the design,” he says.