Behold D.C. Restaurant Staff Wearing Halloween Costumes

To get everyone into the holiday mood on a day when most of the restaurant industry is stuck working, it’s time to honor the working-class heroes who dressed up for Halloween. (It’s an Eater DC tradition.)

Plenty of industry employees got all dolled up for their hosted Halloween parties over the weekend, while others will save their big reveal for tonight. Still looking for plans? Check out Eater’s guide to Halloween-themed events around town.

Scroll on to view some of this year’s best looks.

Staff at Clyde’s Georgetown was a cast of characters on Tuesday:

Pizzeria Paradiso’s director of operations dressed up as its founder Ruth Gresser. PSA: Wear a costume tonight and get a free draft, and post a pic to enter to win a pizza party.

Food truck Catalyst Hot Dogs announced plans to open a concession stand at the University of Maryland with a video of its owner Chris Van Jura dressed as a dog while shooting hoops:

Shaw staple Service Bar rounded up its greatest Halloween hits over the years:

Adams Morgan’s Bolivian cocktail bar Casa Kantuta is letting its followers decide who wins its costume contest from Saturday night (swipe below for contestants). Its Halloween pop-up runs through tomorrow with $11 themed cocktails.

Dupont bar McClellan’s Retreat just unveiled the winners of its ’80s-themed party on Saturday night, and the Halloween fun keeps going tonight with free goodie bags.

A bartender at the new Chicken + Whiskey in Clarendon got into the Ted Lasso spirit while shaking drinks last weekend.

Mt. Vernon Triangle’s Bar Chinois hosted its annual Halloween party on Saturday, and the best dressed got a $100 gift card to dine.