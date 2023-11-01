Michelin Announces Two New Bib Gourmand Winners in D.C.

Ahead of next week’s anticipated release of the full 2023 Michelin Guide for D.C., the tire company added two new restaurants to its cost-conscious “Bib Gourmand” category today.

Newly announced Bib Gourmands for D.C. include La Tejana, the pint-sized Mt. Pleasant project specializing in Tex-Mex tacos on homemade flour tortillas, and Yellow, Michelin-starred chef Michael Rafidi’s growing Levantine cafe with locations in Navy Yard, Georgetown, and a third en route to Union Market next year.

In 2022, twice as many new D.C. establishments made the Bib Gourmand cut (modern Indian eatery Daru, New Orleans-styled Dauphine’s, ramen hotspot Menya Hosaki, and poultry palace Honeymoon Chicken), bringing the city’s total number of Bib Gourmand-designated restaurants to 36. The affordable category generally covers meals that total around $40 for two courses (plus dessert or a glass of wine).

The coveted little red book’s annual crowning of D.C. stars adopts a new structure this year, announced alongside two other cities (New York and Chicago) at an invitation-only ceremony on Tuesday, November 7 in TriBeCa. Last month, the guide teased out 10 new D.C. contenders for potential star(s) or Bib Gourmand status.

Here are some notes on D.C.’s newest Bib Gourmand members.

La Tejana: What started as a wildly popular pop-up unveiled its first standalone location in Mt. Pleasant a year ago, bringing the upper Northwest neighborhood a true taste of the tiny taquerias its co-founder Ana-Maria Jaramillo frequented growing up in Texas. Toppings loop in local favorites like 2Fifty Texas BBQ’s chopped brisket. “Their breakfast tacos offer a singular kind of satisfaction, each one made with a superb flour tortilla kept warm in tightly wrapped foil,” notes Michelin. 3211 Mt Pleasant Street NW

Yellow: Middle Eastern chef Michael Rafidi, whose wood-fired marvel Albi got its first Michelin star last year, gets another shout-out for his casual counterpart that got its start next door in Navy Yard. An additional Yellow landed in Georgetown last year with familiar hits like za’atar egg croissants and urfathing bagels. “It’s always humming here, where long lines form for pastries, breakfast sandwiches or shakshuka in the morning as well as pita sandwiches, spreads and sides,” notes Michelin. The Georgetown locale recently entered the dinnertime game with sourdough pies cooked over a wood fire. Multiple locations