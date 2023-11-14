Share All sharing options for: Capitol Hill Welcomes a New Egg-Obsessed Venture This Weekend

I Egg You, D.C.’s newest breakfast spot fueled by local purveyors, cracks open on Saturday, November 18.

The cutely named Capitol Hill hangout (517 8th Street SE) comes from Fried Rice Collective’s Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, the chef-owners behind D.C.’s critically acclaimed Anju and Chinese-Korean counter ChiKo. The first 50 guests on both opening day and Sunday, November 19, will be treated to a free coffee — plus a sandwich on the house on the second visit.

The duo jumpstarted the breakfast brand as a popular pop-up in the same Capitol Hill space, which was also ChiKo’s first-ever address. Following its 2017 debut, ChiKo expanded to Shirlington, Dupont, Bethesda, and across the country to Encinitas, Calif.

I Egg You’s daily hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The recently renovated digs, dressed up with all sorts of odes to its yolky namesake, flips into a private events space at night.

The menu shows lots of love for locals, with hearty breakfast sandwiches built with bread from Shilla Bakery, meats from Logan Sausage, and fish from Ivy City Smokehouse. Opening options include “You Bacon Me Crazy,” a ribeye steak-and-egg with A1 aioli and caramelized onions, and an open-faced “Lox of Love” with smoked salmon, capers, and deviled eggs spread.

Lunchtime handhelds include the “Which Came First, The Chicken Or The Egg,” which combines herby chicken and deviled egg salads; pork tonkatsu with green cabbage and curry dipping sauce; and turkey two ways (roasted and rillette).

The 1,800-square-foot space seats 60 patrons, plus a full-service bar offering breakfast cocktails, teas, and specialty coffees from La Colombe.

D.C. has seen an uptick in new morning-to-midday options as of late, with fresh fall arrivals from Tonari Cafe in Chinatown, Earlybird in Navy Yard, Roasting Plant in Dupont, and Coffee Republic’s flagship at Metro Center.