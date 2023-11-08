D.C. Restaurants Bidding Adieu to the Zoo’s Newly Departed Pandas

D.C.’s beloved giant pandas that long lived in the Smithsonian National Zoo are currently en route to their new faraway home on a FedEx “Panda Express” plane to China. With the nation’s capital mourning today’s sudden (though previously planned) loss of its favorite furry friends, restaurants are keeping spirits up with all sorts of panda-themed deals.

At the Wharf’s fancy Chinese restaurant Philippe Chow, which serves Beijing-style dishes alongside panda-shaped chopstick holders since opening in May, is asking the public’s help to name its life-size panda sculpture currently sitting out front. The picks? Pepper, Pancake, or Pinkie. Vote by 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, and the chosen name will be announced at 6 p.m. One entry will win a dinner for two valued at $250 (follow the Instagram account, like the post, and comment on the name).

Philippe Chow toasts to the real-life pandas’ bittersweet farewell with a complimentary champagne toast for each guest dining at the bar tonight. And anyone who puts on a panda costume can eat for free tonight at Cleveland Park’s Medium Rare steakhouse near the three bears’ now-former habitat.

At Duke’s Counter, situated directly across from the zoo, its trio of panda-themed cocktails are discounted to $10 (normally $12) on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10.

Baked by Yael, the small bakery also across from the zoo’s entrance since 2015, reports selling dozens of its popular panda cake pops on the same day its black-and-white muses were driving away to Dulles International Airport to embark on a 19-hour flight halfway around the world.

Now that its neighbors are gone, the bakery is considering sunsetting its “jumbo” panda cake pops (but will “likely stay around” depending on demand, an employee tells Eater). Patrons can put in orders online or buy the vegan pops in-store while they’re available.

And starting today, Panda Express teamed up with Hot Ones to unleash a fiery new chicken dish at 50 locations nationwide (including four around D.C.) through January 2.