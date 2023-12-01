Look Around the Dead Rabbit’s Incoming Irish Pub in D.C.

The Dead Rabbit, an essential New York bar that consistently ranks as one of the World’s 50 Best, just offered a first look inside its anticipated Penn Quarter location. Opening some time in 2024, the 6,200-square-foot portal to perfectly poured Irish coffees, Guinness pints, and live music will occupy the two-level, brick-framed space that long housed Pi Pizzeria (910 F Street NW). Managing partner and Belfast native Jack McGarry, who debuted Dead Rabbit in the Financial District a decade ago, will open another in Austin next year.

While Chinatown’s nearby 6th Street NW corridor isn’t doing well, with Bar Deco closing in November and decade-old Flight Wine Bar doing the same this month, the story is very different on the 900 block of F Street NW. The D.C. Dead Rabbit will open across from another hotspot that happens to have “rabbit” in its name; Vietnamese chef Kevin Tien just announced big plans to reboot his dearly missed Moon Rabbit in the old Co. Co Sala space in January.

D.C. celebrates Repeal Day

Cheers to the end of Prohibition at the 14th annual Repeal Day Ball. Hosted by the DC Bartenders’ Guild on Sunday, December 3 at the historic National Union Building (918 F Street NW), the evening includes a basement speakeasy from world-ranked Handshake Bar CDMX, live music, dueling whiskey bars, cocktails, and fare from Please Bring Chips and chef Marcelle Afram. Tickets start at $150 (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.), with a 5 p.m. dinner with Macallan for $200 VIP-plus attendees.

Speaking of drinking, DC Cocktail Week runs now through Repeal Day (December 5) with cocktails and small plate pairings from over 100 participating bars and restaurants around town.

NYC import Death & Co celebrates its first Repeal Day in Shaw with a low/no-ABV cocktail pop-up (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) on December 5.

Restaurant industry backs push to curb theft

With citywide violent and property crime up a staggering 40 percent and 25 percent, respectively, the local restaurant association (RAMW) is testifying in favor of a crime bill to enforce new penalties for organized theft and reinstate drug-free zones. The owners of Brookland pizzeria Menomale, which was burglarized yet again this week, spoke out in support of legislation to combat the crime crisis that’s causing many D.C. establishments to close. “People want to go to stores and restaurants and they don’t want to have to worry about those businesses being robbed repeatedly and brazenly,” says D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Toast to finally-fired Congressman George Santos with Fireball shots

Following a 23-count federal indictment over ethics violations, embattled New York Republican congressman George Santos was just ousted from his House seat with a bipartisan vote by his peers. Capitol Hill’s Union Pub is wasting no time to celebrate the exit of the nationally ridiculed politician, with a “Fired-Ball Friday” special — $5 shots of the cinnamon whisky all night. H Street NE’s Sticky Fingers Diner also toasts to today’s expulsion of the disgraced Republican with an “Adios Santos” grapefruit margarita for $10 all weekend. A dollar of of each one sold goes to CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington).