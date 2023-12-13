Adams Morgan’s Roofers Union Is Making a Surprise Comeback

Roofers Union, the towering American beer hall and restaurant that opened in 2014 under now-celebrity chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley, ended its long lifespan along the 18th Street NW nightlife strip last month. And now, its next-door neighbor has stepped in to bring the aging bar back to its full glory.

Partners from Code Red, the Prohibition-styled speakeasy that opened earlier this year, will reboot and operate the iconic Roofers Union (2446 18th Street NW).

“We are so eager to revive this longstanding institution and we are committed to honoring its rich legacy while introducing some modern updates and improvements,” Code Red managing partner Natalia Alexander tells Eater. More specifics on the early 2024 reopening, enhancements, and offerings will be announced soon. Code Red’s managing partner Nik Namdar is also involved in the takeover.

Roofers Union general manager Dave Delaplaine, who had been with the brand since the start, decided to shut down the beloved business on Sunday, November 19. Agave Room, its street-level mezcal sibling that replaced 8-year-old wine bar Jug & Table this spring, also closed on that same date.

The goal is to revive Roofers Union while “preserving its timeless charm,” says Alexander. “We look forward to welcoming patrons old and new to experience Roofers Union in its renewed splendor.”

The popular haunt for craft beer buffs offered live music and DJs on weekends, frequent trivia nights, and happy hour. Its American comfort foods menu included favorites like mac and cheese, Sriracha-glazed wings, burrata and squash, brisket-and-sirloin burgers, grilled flat-iron steak, and pan-seared branzino.

Previously home to the legendary, aquarium-filled bar the Reef, the 300-person space with grand windows and a prime people-watching rooftop is one of the biggest bars on the bustling corridor and lends itself well to private events like weddings and office holiday parties.

“We are very eager to provide Adams Morgan with a refreshed gathering space with a broad range of appeal and offerings for all,” says Alexander.