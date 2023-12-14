Brookland-Born Right Proper Doubles Down on Northeast With a Brand New Brewery

The booming brewery movement along the popular Metropolitan Branch Trail will continue to surge next year with the arrival of Right Proper Brewing Co. The decade-old Brookland brewery with a Shaw outpost announced plans today to open its third area location in Eckington in fall 2024.

The Northeast neighborhood’s future 7-barrel brew house, situated at the foot of the mixed-use Eckington Yards development, carves out room for a full kitchen, cheese counter, and events in a cute cobblestone alley (1625 Eckington Place NE). The 5,500-square-foot newcomer joins a growing cluster of fellow D.C. breweries that have emerged in recent years along the bike-friendly corridor, including City-State Brewing Co. in Edgewood and microbrewery Lost Generation Brewing Co. in Eckington. The beer-hopping trail’s latest option with room for 180 customers will sit a 10-minute walk from the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station.

Right Proper’s core production house and dozen-draft taproom in nearby Brookland will remain open as usual.

Right Proper, founded by Thor and Leah Cheston, is known for its rotating selection of artful and experimental brews that swing on the lighter side of the spectrum (see: farmhouse ales, saisons, and other rustic styles). Its entire beer roster will be poured on-site in Eckington, with barrels dedicated to producing traditional ales, lagers, and piloted brews that build upon the wild-fermentation program at its Shaw brewpub.

Executive chef Jonatan Bohr plans to import greatest gastropub hits from Shaw, including its fried chicken sandwich, peanut Thai chili Brussels sprouts, baked mac and cheese, and beer-battered cheese curds. Also look for wine on tap, spirits, and a tight cocktail list. Right Proper’s curated cheese counter will also make its way over, joining areas for grab-and-go brews and swag.

The glass-enclosed structure with roll-up garage doors will open up its sleek, Belgian bistro-styled dining room to a private cobblestone street fit for hosting community events. A mezzanine level will also function as a private dining area.