Dos Toros Taqueria Brings Massive, All-Day Burritos to Chinatown

The San Francisco-styled chain opens the first of three D.C. locations on Tuesday, December 5

by Tierney Plumb
Offerings from fast-casual Dos Toros Taqueria.
Dos Toros Taqueria
Dos Toros Taqueria, a NY-based chain specializing in forearm-sized burritos surrounded in steamed tortillas, makes its D.C. debut on Tuesday, December 5 (700 7th Street NW).

Founded by Bay Area natives and brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer in 2009, Dos Toros currently boasts a whopping 18 locations sprinkled across Manhattan. To celebrate its foray outside of New York, the customer who guesses how many burritos the brand has rolled in a year wins a $500 gift card. Opening day offerings also include swag and spin-the-wheel prizes for food. Daily hours are 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dine-in service or online pickup and delivery.

The brick-framed corner space features sleek tiles, brown leather booths, and art.
Dos Toros Taqeria

Dos Toros is known for its gigantic, Mission District-style burritos that start with Monterey Jack cheese melted onto the tortilla. Fillings include guacamole made with ripe Hass avocados, homemade beans, carnitas slow-cooked over 12 hours, chicken and steak marinated overnight in customized spice blends, or spiced sweet potatoes. Dos Toros also slings quesadillas, nachos, tacos and bowls, fresh salads, and veggie-based items. Breakfast burritos, stuffed with bacon, steak, chorizo, beans, cheese, and eggs, join the fold on Wednesday, December 6.

A second location Dupont Circle (1350 Connecticut Avenue NW) is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 14, with a charity event to benefit DC Central Kitchen the day before. A third outpost is en route to Capitol Hill (215 Pennsylvania Avenue SE).

The walk-up ordering model lets customers pick their burrito fillings.
Dos Toros Taqueria
Massive Mission District-style burritos come stuffed to the gills before being wrapped into a foil blanket.
Dos Toros Taqueria

Augment orders with a choice of sauces (smoky, verde, habanero, creamy chipotle and spicy avocado goddess), plus sides like queso blanco, pico de gallo, corn salsa, homemade corn tortilla chips, and spiced and caramelized Brussels sprouts cooked with Mexican Coke. All-day happy hour features beers (Tecate, Corona, Pacifico), wines, and High Noon tequila seltzers.

Dos Toros was bought 2 years ago by Founders Table Restaurant Group, which also runs salad chain Chopt.

Dos Toros Taqueria’s first D.C. location.
Dos Toros Taqueria

