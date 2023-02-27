Capitol Hill Gets a Surprise New Raw Bar This Week

A Delaware hospitality group behind Capitol Hill’s Harvest Tide Steakhouse brings the same Southeast neighborhood an all-day seafood house on Wednesday, March 1.

Coastline Oyster Co. (319 Pennsylvania Avenue SE) takes over Zoca, the team’s modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar born in Bethany Beach. The historic, 1850s-era building was occupied by throwback cocktail bar Stanton & Greene before Zoca, which lasted less than a year and suddenly closed this month.

At the abruptly announced nautical replacement, which continues to be led by chef-owner and El Salvadoran immigrant Danio Somoza, a fresh selection of oysters and seafood dishes fills in for tacos, sizzling fajitas, and cheesy chimichangas. Freshly squeezed orange crushes also also speak to the group’s oceanside roots. Eater reached out to Coastline Oyster Co. partner Donna Serafini for more menu details.

Family-run Coastline Restaurant Group also operates Harvest Tide Steakhouse, the luxe surf-and-turf brand out of Lewes, Delaware. A D.C. offshoot opened in 2021 in the storied Southeast space formerly occupied by Italian standby Acqua al 2, and a weekend-only speakeasy with a “no photography” rule debuted up top last fall.

Coastline Oyster Co. will have instant Capitol Hill competition from Ophelia’s Fish House and Raw Bar, which specializes in East Coast oysters, shooters, and $1 bivalves during weekday happy hour.

Coastline Oyster Co. also bills itself as both a sports bar—with TVs and plans for game-day specials—and entertainment venue. Look for live music every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., plus weekend bands and DJs until 1 a.m.

The bar centers around spirits infused on-site, along with espresso martinis and local beers on draft and in cans. Brunch brings bottomless mimosas and bloody marys to the table. Daily happy hour runs 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To start, hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.