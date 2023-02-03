Taco Bell’s Boozy Cantina Joins Chinatown’s Consumerist Corridor

Taco Bell Cantina, the American fast-food chain’s brightly lit beacon for to-go beer, wine, and “twisted” tequila freezes until 1 a.m., will backfill the long-vacant space that formerly housed Fado Irish Pub (808 7th Street NW). The late-night millennial magnet with the hots for NYC touched down in Old Town in 2018, followed by a D.C. cantina for Columbia Heights. The third local offshoot for fourth-meal favorites seats 21, per its new liquor application, plus takeout and delivery options starting at 7 a.m. daily. Eater reached out to the building’s broker on the incoming replacement to the essential Irish pub that closed during the pandemic after a 22-year run. The same strip recently lost its longtime McDonald’s due to alleged crime, but many other national conglomerates like Chipotle, Smashburger, and a forthcoming Chick-fil-A have flocked to the tourist-heavy Capital One Arena corridor as of late.

Ghostburger has a “Burger Bowl” for February

Shaw’s patty pad Ghostburger pits two new burgers against each other for Super Bowl season. The Philly Eagles tribute burger is built with D’Artagnan pork and broccoli rabe, provolone, and garlic mayo, while the Kansas City Chiefs contender stars burnt ends, barbecue sauce, provolone, and pickles. Whichever NFL-themed order sells more before the big game on Sunday, February 12 will stay on for the rest of the month.

Top chefs join POTUS to ring in the Year of the Rabbit

D.C. chefs Kevin Tien (Moon Rabbit) and Tim Ma (Lucky Danger) got an epic invite to the White House last month to partake in its first-ever Lunar New Year celebration. “I got to see so many people that represent the AAPI community and it feels great to be seen, heard, and celebrated by our leaders,” says Tien, the co-founder of Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.

Meet Virginia’s scenic new Crimson Lane Vineyards

Another worthy winery just a short drive from D.C. opens in Linden, Virginia next month. Crimson Lane Vineyards, nestled in the foothills of Fauquier County, is scheduled to start pouring for the public on March 3. The 24-acre vineyard owned by Virginia residents Tom Herrity and his wife, Deanna, grows grape varietals like Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Albarino, Petit Verdot, Nebbiolo, Syrah, plus blends of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. Ample spacing between tables and appointment-only visits take into account a post-pandemic world, and a short food menu will be supplied by women-owned businesses. Its top-tier tasting room was designed by Napa bigwig Howard Backen.

Top-rated tacos descend on Audi Field

La Tingeria, the tiny Falls Church takeout with a devoted following for its halal queso birria tacos, expands to D.C. this month with the opening of an Audi Field concession stand on February 19. Chef-owner David Andres Peña also plans to add two Northern Virginia locations in Woodbridge and Fairfax City over the next year, adds DCist. La Tingeria’s opening day in D.C. aligns with the first game of city’s new XFL franchise and will also serve Audi Field fans during the 2023 DC United and Washington Spirit seasons. The stall will also sling beef and chicken sausage on baguettes from Falls Church’s beloved banh mi place Lee’s Sandwiches.