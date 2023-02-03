Flashy Steakhouse STK Stages a Surprise Return to D.C.

STK, the glam, surf-and-turf conglomerate planted in posh places like NYC, Ibiza, South Beach, Vegas, and Dubai, will give D.C. another shot after a failed first attempt.

Billed as “modern steakhouse and a chic lounge,” STK will open in Mt. Vernon Triangle’s massive Marriott Marquis hotel (901 Massachusetts Avenue NW), per a fresh liquor license filing with D.C. The celebratory spot will backfill the big corner left behind by Mike Isabella’s Spanish-centric Arroz, which folded in 2018 along with the embattled chef’s entire D.C. career.

STK’s first go here flopped in 2016 after a two-year run in another Northwest address; that Dupont corner is now occupied by City Tap House. During its short tenure in D.C., STK faced some criticism for its “female-friendly” stereotyping theme at the time.

Scene-y STK centers around splurges like Japanese wagyu, dry-aged steaks, and lobster linguini, plus a raw bar, “power lunch,” and happy hour menus. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center’s incoming neighbor will seat 100 inside and 76 alfresco diners out front, per its ABRA filing. STK comes from ONE Group, the global hospitality company behind sushi spot Kona Grill and other polished brands. Eater reached out to the team for comment.

At its latest D.C. location, STK will directly compete with another stylish chain that goes by a three-letter acronym. That would be nearby RPM Italian, the lucrative restaurant from celebrity couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic that opened along Massachusetts Avenue NW in 2016.