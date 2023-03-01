LA-Born Dave’s Hot Chicken Hatches in D.C. This Week

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular, Nashville-style hot chicken chain from LA that counts rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson as investors, debuts in D.C. this week.

Fast-growing Dave’s opens its first of several area outposts on Friday, March 3 in Columbia Heights (3301 14th Street NW). The company’s chicken is brined and then fried, and ranges in seven spice levels that tick up from “no spice” all the way to “reaper.” The latter is so red-hot, it’s only available to daring customers who actually have to sign a waiver.

The chicken shack’s humble roots date back to 2017, when four childhood friends (Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Dave Kopushyan) scrambled together $900 in savings to pop up in an East Hollywood parking lot. Long lined ensued to curb West Coast poultry cravings for the Nashville dish, sparking the birth of its first brick-and-mortar in LA.

Thanks to a massive licensing deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps and movie producer John Davis, a franchising agreement led to rapid growth across the nation. The company sold the rights to more than 700 fast-casual locations in the U.S. and Canada, with outposts as far away as Dubai and Qatar. There’s more 60 more additional stores in the works for 2023. Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver and retired NFL player and TV host Michael Strahan.

D.C.’s Dave’s Hot Chicken serves the same menu as all the other locations. Find four different combo options for tenders and fried chicken sliders, which come with its crinkle-cut fries, pickles, Dave’s sauce, and homemade kale slaw.

Tenders or sliders can also be purchased separately. Also on the menu: cheese fries, mac and cheese, sodas, and shakes in chocolate, strawberry or vanilla flavors.

Dave’s is known for its wacky interior artwork, and its 64-seat D.C. debut stays on brand. LA design collective Splatter Haus, which works with multiple Dave’s locations, individually spray painted color-soaked murals by hand that range from a monumental skyline to playful presidential portraits with facial riffs on Dave’s chicken logo.

The flagship D.C. location is housed in a historic 1920s building that formerly housed a Z-Burger, and the team kept its dramatic Art Deco bones intact.

Kelly Jackson, president and owner of the local franchise says they are “thrilled to be bringing Dave’s to D.C.” and “have plans for several more in the area.” A Tysons corner location is under construction, and a deal for an Arlington location has also been confirmed.

Dave’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The team will focus on dine-in to begin with, with delivery opening up in the next few months.