Where to Eat During Ramadan After a Long Day of Fasting

During the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, many come together at the end of each day to break their fast.

Some local restaurants offer special celebratory iftar menus for a refreshing change of pace during the annual monthlong holiday. This year, Ramadan starts the evening of Wednesday, March 22 and concludes the evening of Friday, April 21.

Since restaurants are just starting to share Ramadan plans, this list will be updated as more are released. Here’s a running roundup of iftar menus and more:

Know of a D.C. restaurant with an iftar menu? Send details to dc@eater.com.

Ramadan dining resources

Nonprofit Dine After Dark marks its fifth annual celebration of the Islamic holy month by keeping a running list of D.C. area and Baltimore restaurants serving halal meals after dark. The group encourages area businesses to extend hours during Ramadan since sundown happens closer to 8 p.m. on some days.

Among many efforts from Center DC, which facilitates faith-based Islamic gatherings, is DC Iftar League. Its goal is to connect community members with each other “so that no one has to break fast — and eat dinner — alone.” Join its Iftar League here.

Restaurants with iftar menus, plus other special iftar events

Fryer’s Roadside offers special takeout dinners ($45) to help diners break their fast throughout Ramadan. Dinner for four features a choice of (halal and gluten-free) slow-smoked barbecue chicken or Southern country fried chicken and sides like collard greens, barbecue beans, potato wedges, and Hawaiian rolls. A vanilla milkshake infused with crushed pistachios and date syrup is free with the to-go purchase. The special runs the duration of Ramadan from March 22 to April 21. Place orders here. 12830 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland

During the 30 days of Ramadan, Mt. Vernon Triangle’s Turkish spot serves a special four-course iftar menu ($44.95). Red lentil soup is followed by a choice of starters and dips (hummus, falafel, or muhammara); an assortment of char-grilled kebabs, moussaka, and cauliflower stew; and desserts like baklava or oven-baked rice pudding. View the expansive menu and make a reservation at the Michelin Bib Gourmand-designated restaurant here. 425 I Street NW

Islamic Relief USA commemorates Ramadan in a big way at Arlington’s Marriott Crystal Gateway on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. with speakers, a halal dinner, and special taraweeh prayer. Tickets are $45 per person or $400 for a table of ten. Childcare is $15 for kids 13 and under. Tickets on Eventbrite. 1700 Richmond Highway, Arlington, Virginia

The full-service halal restaurant in Falls Church offers a daily dinner buffet starting at sundown each night of Ramadan. Look for Middle Eastern favorites like roasted lamb, crispy sambusa, and other iftar specials. Call to make a reservation (703-845-1600), with prices listed on its site soon. 6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia